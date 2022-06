Nexi S p A : 1 Giugno 2022 Comunicazione di variazione del capitale sociale e aggiornamento dello statuto

Nexi è la PayTech europea, presente in mercati europei ad alta crescita, attraenti e in paesi tecnologicamente avanzati. Quotata all'Euronext Milan, Nexi ha la scala, la portata geografica e le capacità per guidare la transizione verso un'Europa senza contanti. Grazie al suo portafoglio di prodotti innovativi, competenze ecommerce e soluzioni specifiche per il settore, Nexi è in grado di fornire un supporto flessibile per l'economia digitale e l'intero ecosistema dei pagamenti a livello globale attraverso una vasta gamma di canali e metodi di pagamento diversi. La piattaforma tecnologica di Nexi e le competenze professionali best-in-class nel settore, consentono alla società di operare al meglio in tre segmenti di mercato: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments e Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi investe costantemente in tecnologia e

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND UPDATE OF THE BY-LAWS

Milan, June 1, 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi" or the "Company") hereby informs that, following the partial execution, occurred today, of the share capital increase without payment, resolved by the Board of Directors held on May 5th, 2022, under the mandate granted, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on March 12th, 2019 (the "Mandate"), no. 1,447,352 ordinary shares were issued, for an amount equal to Euro 130,852, to service the incentive plan called "LTI Plan".

As a result of the partial execution of the Mandate, the share capital of Nexi is equal to Euro 118,582,844, divided into no. 1,311,638,938 shares with no par value and having equal rights. The Nexi shares issued following the execution of the above share capital increase have the same characteristics as the already outstanding Nexi shares and are equally listed on the Euronext Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

The certificate of the share capital increase was filed today with the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Companies' Register.

Pursuant to Article 85-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999 (as subsequently amended), the new composition of the fully subscribed and paid-in share capital is outlined in the table below.

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro No of shares Unit par. Euro No of shares Unit par.. value value Total of which: 118,582,844.001,311,638,938 - 118,451,992.001,310,191,586 - Ordinary shares (regular dividend entitlement: 118,582,844.001,311,638,938 118,451,992.00 1,310,191,586 01/01/2022) - - Current Coupon Number: 1)

Please also note that today the new By-Laws were made available to the public at Nexi's registered office in Milan, Corso Sempione no. 55 and on Nexi's website (www.nexigroup.com) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "E-Market Storage."

