Nexi S p A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

2022
CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
PREPARED PURSUANT TO ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 254 OF 30 DECEMBER 2016
2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
Issuer: Nexi SpA www.nexigroup.com
Approved by the Board of Directors on with March 6th
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
2022 AT A GLANCE
1.
Letter to Stakeholders
4
2.
Reader's guide
8
3.
Executive Summary
10
4.
2022 snapshot
12
Chapter 1
NEXI GROUP
1.1
Group Overview and
business model
20
1.2
Governance
26
1.3
Business ethics and transparency
42
1.4
Risk Management
48
1.5
Our response to the
socioeconomic context
54
Chapter 2
NEXI'S SUSTAINABILITY
APPROACH
2.1
ESG Strategy and ratings
58
2.2
Stakeholder engagement
61
2.3
The materiality analysis
65
2.4
ESG Ratings
69
Chapter 3
VALUING PEOPLE
3.1
The centrality of our people
72
3.2
Valuing customers
90
3.3
Our contribution to modernization
98
Chapter 4
NEXI'S COMMITMENT
TO THE ENVIRONMENT
4.1
Environmental Commitment
106
4.2
Responsible consumption
and value chain
110
Chapter 5
EUROPEAN TAXONOMY
5.1
Nexi's position and commitment
for the future
118
5.2
Methodology and
implementation process
119
5.3 Overall results
122
Chapter 6
SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE
INDICATORS
125
TCFD REPORT
Executive Summary
158
Governance
159
Strategy
160
Climate-related risks and opportunities
161
Metrics and targets
166
REPORTING METHODOLOGY
AND SCOPE
Methodological note
172
Reconciliation statement of material
topics and GRI Standards Content Index
176
GRI Standards Content Index
177
Report of the Auditing Firm
182
