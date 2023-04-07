Nexi S p A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 3 270 M 3 571 M 3 571 M Net income 2022 240 M 262 M 262 M Net Debt 2022 5 440 M 5 940 M 5 940 M P/E ratio 2022 33,4x Yield 2022 0,19% Capitalization 9 643 M 10 530 M 10 530 M EV / Sales 2022 4,61x EV / Sales 2023 4,34x Nbr of Employees 10 197 Free-Float 63,3% Chart NEXI S.P.A Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 7,36 € Average target price 11,31 € Spread / Average Target 53,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEXI S.P.A -0.14% 10 530 FISERV, INC. 11.15% 70 422 BLOCK, INC. 8.37% 41 091 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 5.82% 27 724 EDENRED SE 10.89% 15 342 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 13.07% 15 263