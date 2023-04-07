Nexi S p A : 2022 Report and financial statements

This document is prepared in PDF format for the purpose of facilitating the reading of the financial statements for investors, and represents the faithful translation of the Nexi Group's Annual Financial Report for the financial year 2022, which must be prepared and published in XBRL format in accordance with the provisions of European Commission Regulation 815/2019 (European Single Electronic Format regulation - ESEF).

This is the English translation of the original Italian document "Relazioni e Bilanci 2022". In any case of discrepancy between the English and the Italian versions, the original Italian document is to be given priority of interpretation for legal purposes.

We are therefore proud to have been chosen by the European Central Bank to develop a prototype front-end solution to test Digital Euro payments to physical merchants. In terms of offerings and services, we have developed tailor-made solutions for SMEs, Large & Key Accounts (LAKA) and eCommerce to meet the constantly evolving needs of the local market and merchants.

These results also testify to the great progress we have made in our process of integration and transformation as a Group thanks to the significant investments we have made in technology, skills and innovation to continue to guarantee the best collection and payment solutions. At the same time, we have continued to work on modernising our infrastructure and continually reinforcing the monitoring and security of the increasing number of transactions handled in order to be the gold standard for digital payments in Europe.

Thanks to our geographical diversification, presence in high-potential mar- kets, and careful cost and resource management, we have boosted revenues and further increased margins and cash generation. Moreover, we reduced net leverage in accordance with our plan.

The year just ended saw another 12 months of solid, profitable growth in all our businesses and in all the geographical areas we operate in despite the complex macroeconomic landscape.

Letter from the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Specifically, we strengthened the commercial range of digital products for SMEs with the roll-out of SmartPOS in Italy and SmartPay in DACH and the Nordics, continued our partnerships with market leaders and vertical specialists enabling the acquisition of important new customers, and launched the SoftPOS tap-on-phone solution in Hungary, Greece and Croatia. We also consolidated our range of services for large companies and further strengthened our business portfolio through targeted acquisitions and di- vestments.

On the issuing front, it was also a year full of new developments. We became a strategic partner of the GoHenry Group in Europe to support it in the roll-out of its prepaid debit card and financial education app for teenagers. We are developing an advance digital issuing offer for banks in the Nordics, also based on customer value management, providing strategic value in the management of the end customer.

It was also an important year because on Capital Markets Day we approved and presented the market with a new medium- to long-term growth strategy based on our strategic positioning - "European by Scale, Local by Na- ture" - unique in terms of scale and proximity to our customers in the various local markets. These characteristics are key competitive advantages for us that have positioned us well to continue supporting the Group's growth, profitability and shareholder value in the future. And precisely in order to be able to implement this growth strategy more effectively on a global and local level, we put in place a new organisational model that took effect on 1 January 2023.

At the business level, our goal is to focus on accelerated and targeted growth in the SME, eCommerce and Advanced Digital Issuing sectors thanks to products of excellent quality combined with a solid business strategy and the achievement of strong synergies and continuous operational leverage. All these strategic drivers are based on the three pillars central to our oper- ations, namely our excellent technological prowess that guarantees agility and efficiency in innovation, an integrated, talented team with extensive expertise in the PayTech sector, and a mastery of ESG, aimed at making digital payments a driver for progress.

