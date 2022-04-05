Log in
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
Nexi S p A : 5 Aprile 2022 Avviso di avvenuto deposito di documentazione

04/05/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
AVVISO DI AVVENUTO DEPOSITO DI DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 5 aprile 2022 - Facendo seguito all'Avviso di Convocazione dell'Assemblea

Ordinaria e Straordinaria, che si terrà il prossimo 5 maggio 2022, pubblicato in data 24 marzo 2022, Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi" o la "Società ") rende noto che la documentazione relativa ai punti all'ordine del giorno n. 4 (i.e., Relazione sull'integrazione del mandato della società

di revisione legale e del relativo compenso), n. 5 (i.e., Relazione sulla politica di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti), n. 7 (i.e., Relazione sull'autorizzazione all'acquisto e alla disposizioni di azioni proprie) per la parte ordinaria e n. 1 (i.e., Relazione illustrativa su proposta relativa all'aumento di capitale sociale) per la parte straordinaria,

convocata è a disposizione del pubblico sul sito internet della società

(www.nexigroup.com) e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket

STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com).

Nexi

Nexi è la PayTech europea, presente in mercati europei ad alta crescita, attraenti e in paesi tecnologicamente avanzati. Quotata all'Euronext Milan, Nexi ha la scala, la portata geografica e le capacità per guidare la transizione verso un'Europa senza contanti. Grazie al suo portafoglio di prodotti innovativi, competenze

ecommerce e soluzioni specifiche per il settore, Nexi è in grado di fornire un supporto flessibile per l'economia digitale e l'intero ecosistema dei pagamenti a livello globale attraverso una vasta gamma di canali e metodi di pagamento diversi. La piattaforma tecnologica di Nexi e le competenze professionali best-inclass nel settore, consentono alla società di operare al meglio in tre segmenti di mercato: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments e Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi investe costantemente in tecnologia e innovazione, concentrandosi su due principi fondamentali: soddisfare, insieme alle proprie Banche partner, le esigenze dei propri clienti e creare per loro nuove opportunità commerciali. Nexi è impegnata a sostenere le persone e le imprese di tutte le dimensioni, trasformando il modo in cui le persone pagano e le imprese accettano i pagamenti, offrendo ai clienti le soluzioni più innovative e affidabili per consentire loro di servire meglio i loro clienti e di crescere. Questo è il modo in cui Nexi promuove il progresso a beneficio di tutti: semplificando i pagamenti e consentendo alle persone e alle imprese di costruire relazioni più strette e crescere insieme.www.nexi.itwww.nexigroup.com

NOTICE OF FILING OF DOCUMENT

Milan, April 5, 2022 - Following the Notice of Call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for May 5, 2022, published on March 24, 2022, Nexi S.p.A.

("Nexi" or the "Company") hereby informs that the documentation relating to the items on the agenda no. 4 (i.e., Report on the extension of the mandate granted to the auditing firm and the relevant remuneration), no. 5 (i.e., Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid), and no. 7 (i.e., Report on the proposed authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares) of the ordinary part and no. 1 (i.e., Report on the proposal relating to the share capital increase) of the extraordinary parte, is available to the public on the Company's website (www.nexigroup.com) and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (http://www.emarketstorage.com).

Nexi

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone.www.nexi.itwww.nexigroup.com/en/

Nexi - External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis daniele.desanctis@nexigroup.comMobile: +39 346/015.1000

Søren Winge soeren.winge@nexigroup.comMobile: +45 29 48 26 35

Matteo Abbondanza matteo.abbondanza@nexigroup.comMobile: +39.348/406.8858

Nexi - Investor Relations

Stefania Mantegazza stefania.mantegazza@nexigroup.comMobile: +39.335/580.5703

Direct: +39 02/3488.8216

Valentina Piana valentina.piana@nexigroup.comMobile: +39.342/046.7761

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
