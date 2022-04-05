Nexi S p A : 5 Aprile 2022 Avviso di avvenuto deposito di documentazione

AVVISO DI AVVENUTO DEPOSITO DI DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 5 aprile 2022 - Facendo seguito all'Avviso di Convocazione dell'Assemblea

Ordinaria e Straordinaria, che si terrà il prossimo 5 maggio 2022, pubblicato in data 24 marzo 2022, Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi" o la "Società ") rende noto che la documentazione relativa ai punti all'ordine del giorno n. 4 (i.e., Relazione sull'integrazione del mandato della società

di revisione legale e del relativo compenso), n. 5 (i.e., Relazione sulla politica di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti), n. 7 (i.e., Relazione sull'autorizzazione all'acquisto e alla disposizioni di azioni proprie) per la parte ordinaria e n. 1 (i.e., Relazione illustrativa su proposta relativa all'aumento di capitale sociale) per la parte straordinaria,

convocata è a disposizione del pubblico sul sito internet della società

(www.nexigroup.com) e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket

STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com).

Nexi

NOTICE OF FILING OF DOCUMENT

Milan, April 5, 2022 - Following the Notice of Call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for May 5, 2022, published on March 24, 2022, Nexi S.p.A.

("Nexi" or the "Company") hereby informs that the documentation relating to the items on the agenda no. 4 (i.e., Report on the extension of the mandate granted to the auditing firm and the relevant remuneration), no. 5 (i.e., Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid), and no. 7 (i.e., Report on the proposed authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares) of the ordinary part and no. 1 (i.e., Report on the proposal relating to the share capital increase) of the extraordinary parte, is available to the public on the Company's website (www.nexigroup.com) and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (http://www.emarketstorage.com).

Nexi

