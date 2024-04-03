BANCOMAT and Nexi partner on a new centralized payment infrastructure
Immediate benefits for banks and market operators include an expanded offer, faster go-
to-market times and simpler management processes for value-added services
Milan, April 03, 2024 - BANCOMATand Nexi, the European PayTech, have signed a contract for the creation of a new centralized technological infrastructure that will allow BANCOMAT to autonomously manage and optimise the offer of innovative and high value- added payment services.
The new infrastructure will allow banks and payment market operators to significantly reduce the lead time for the development of new products and services, expand their offering, and guarantee advantages in terms of simpler processes, more control and better governance.
BANCOMAT leads the debit card payments market in Italy, with approximately 2 billion payment and withdrawal transactions, worth over 160 billion euros each year, with approximately 34 million cards in circulation. It is owned by 122 Italian banks; part of over 400 that use its services.
The agreement will create a single BANCOMAT Application Center, through which the acquirers' physical and virtual Points of Sale (POS) and automated teller machines (ATMs) will be able to communicate with the authorization systems of the issuers. This will ensure that BANCOMAT retains direct control over the value chain, as well as innovation and regulatory adjustments.
The long-term vision of BANCOMAT and Nexi will provide clients with a competitive offer based on international best practice as part of a wide-ranging service portfolio, including e-commerce. This would boost the ability to respond quickly to the changing needs of both the mass market and smaller market segments.
"The signing of this contract with Nexi is in continuity with the innovation path started four years ago and confirms the leadership role that BANCOMAT S.p.A. continues to have in the evolution of the digital payments sector," declared Alessandro Zollo, CEO and General Manager of BANCOMAT S.p.A. "The development of new cutting-edge technologies will benefit the entire economic-financial system and will position us at the epicenter of the digital revolution".
"The agreement with BANCOMAT is testament to our technological leadership, capable of responding to any market need and bringing scalable benefits to the entire payment
system," commented Andrea Mencarini, Issuing Solutions Director of Nexi. "For Nexi, it represents another step forward in the digital transformation of payments, which is increasingly widespread in Italy and is now fundamental for the digitalisation of the country's wider economy".
The agreement is a fundamental step for BANCOMAT as it aims to increase the innovation of its services for the benefit of credit institutions and the market as a whole.
Bancomat S.p.A. was assisted in the definition and drafting of the contract by Studio Pedersoli Gattai and, specifically, by Partners Piero Albertario and Licia Garotti and by Counsel Marco Galli while, for the tax profiles, by Prof. Gallo together with Studio Salvini & Soci and, in specific, by Partner Giovanni Panzera from Empoli by Senior Associate Antonello Lops.
Bancomat S.p.A.
BACONMAT for 40 years has managed the most widespread and well-known withdrawal and payment circuits in Italy, identified by the brands BANCOMAT®, PagoBANCOMAT® and BANCOMAT Pay®. It is one of the main and most important operators in the debit card payments market in Italy, with 3 billion payment and withdrawal transactions worth approximately Euro 225 billion on an annual basis and approximately 31 million cards in circulation. It is owned by 113 Italian banks, which are part of the over 400 payment service providers that use its services. www.bancomat.it
Nexi
Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high‐growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e‐commerce expertise and industry‐specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best‐in‐class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it www.nexigroup.com
