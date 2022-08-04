Log in
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:02 2022-08-04 am EDT
8.856 EUR   -0.16%
08:38aNEXI S P A : August 4th 2022 Notice of filing of document
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Nexi S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29Nexi Backs Yearly Targets After 2Q Earnings, Revenue Jumped
DJ
Nexi S p A : August 4th 2022 Notice of filing of document

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
Notice of filing of document

Milan, 4 August 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. hereby informs that the essential information and the extracts (published in the Italian national newspaper "ItaliaOggi" on August 4 2022) concerning some amendments to (i) the shareholders' agreement entered into on 16 December 2021, in the context of the merger of SIA S.p.A by way of incorporation with and into Nexi S.p.A., and (ii) the demerger agreement entered into on 19 May 2021, setting forth the terms, conditions and procedures for the execution of a partial non-proportional demerger of FSIA Investimenti S.r.l., are available to the public on the Company's website (www.nexigroup.com) and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (http://www.emarketstorage.com).

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Borsa Italiana's MTA, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector lets the company operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking

  • Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it

Nexi - External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis

Matteo Abbondanza

daniele.desanctis@nexi.it

matteo.abbondanza@nexi.it

Mobile: +39 346/015.1000

Mobile: +39.348/406.8858

Direct: +39 02/3488.4491

Direct: +39 02/3488.2202

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Office: +39 02/72.02.35.35

Sabrina Ragone - s.ragone@barabino.it

Paola Cuccia - p.cuccia@barabino.it

Marco Trevisan - m.trevisan@barabino.it

Nexi - Investor Relations

Stefania Mantegazza

1

stefania.mantegazza@nexi.it Mobile: +39.335.5805703 Direct: +39 02/3488.8216

2

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
