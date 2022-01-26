Nexi S p A : Essential information pursuant to article 122 of Legislative Decree no. 58 dated February 24, 1998, (the “CFA”) and article 130 of the regulations pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 11971/1999 (the “Issuers' Regulation”) and subsequent amendments and additions.

Essential information pursuant to article 122 of Legislative Decree no. 58 dated February 24, 1998, (the "CFA") and article 130 of the regulations pursuant to CONSOB resolution no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation") and subsequent amendments and additions.

The following Essential Information represent an update, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 131, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation, of the essential information published on May 24, 2021. Hereinafter, the parts integrating or reformulating the essential information published on May 24, 2021, are indicated in underlined bold.

Nexi S.p.A.

Pursuant to article 122 of the CFA and article 130 of the Issuers' Regulation, the following is hereby announced.

Whereas

On May 19, 2021,

CDP Equity S.p.A., with registered office at Via San Marco 21A, Milan, registered with the Companies' Register of Milan, Monza, Brianza and Lodi under no. 07532930968, corporate capital equal to Euro 2,890,583,470.00 (" CDPE "), FSIA Investimenti S.r.l., with registered office at Via San Marco 21A, Milan, registered with the Companies' Register of Milan, Monza, Brianza and Lodi under no. 08655320961, corporate capital equal to Euro 20,000.00 (" FSIA "), Poste Italiane S.p.A., with registered office at Viale Europa 190, Rome, registered with the Companies' Register of Rome under no. 97103880585, corporate capital equal to Euro 1,306,110,000 fully paid up (" Poste Italiane "), PSIA S.r.l., with registered office at Viale Europa 175, Rome, registered with the Companies' Register of Rome under no. 16165531001, corporate capital equal to Euro 10,000 fully paid up (" PSIA ", and jointly with CDPE, FSIA and Poste Italiane, the " Parties ")

entered into a demerger agreement (the "Agreement") setting forth the terms, conditions and modalities of implementation of a partial non-proportional demerger (the "Demerger") of FSIA (a company controlled by CDPE through FSI Investimenti S.p.A.) in favour of the beneficiary PSIA (a company wholly owned by

Poste Italiane) to which, on May 24, 2021, FSI Investimenti S.p.A., which at that date held 70% of the corporate capital of FSIA, adhered. The Demerger envisagedthe transfer of FSIA's assets and liabilities, including, inter alia, part of the participation held by FSIA in SIA S.p.A. ("SIA").

The Agreement and the Demerger fell within the context of the envisaged merger by incorporation (which became effective at 23:59 of December 31, 2021, the "Merger Effective Date")of SIA into Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi"), and the further merger by incorporation (which became effective on July 1, 2021)of Nets Topco 2 S.a.r.l., a company incorporated under Luxembourg law ("Nets"), into Nexi (the merger of SIA into Nexi, the "SIA-NexiMerger", and the merger of Nets into Nexi, the "Nets-NexiMerger"; both, indistinctly, the "Mergers"), regulated by a framework agreement, executed by and among SIA, Nexi, CDPE, FSIA and Mercury UK Holdco Limited ("Mercury") on February 11, 2021, and amended on May 18, 2021 and on July 30, 2021, communicated to Consob and the market pursuant to and for the purposes of article 122 of the CFA, which governs the terms of the SIA-Nexi Merger. In addition, the framework agreement providedthat, on the closing date of the SIA-Nexi Merger, a shareholders' agreement (the "Combined Entity Shareholders' Agreement", which was also communicated to Consob and to the market pursuant to, and for the purposes of, article 122 of the CFA) wasexecuted by Mercury, CDPE and FSIA (as well as, subject to the completion of the Nets-Nexi Merger, the main shareholders of Nets) concerning the governance of the company resulting from the Mergers (the "Combined Entity"). The Combined Entity Shareholders' Agreement - of which also

PSIA became party, having come to hold, following the Demerger, shares in SIA and, as a result of the SIA-Nexi Merger, shares in the Combined Entity, as well as Poste Italiane, for the sole purpose of assuming certain lock-up commitments on the equity investment held in PSIA for the entire duration of the Combined Entity Agreement (the "Poste Italiane Lock-up Commitments") - was therefore executed