Nexi S p A : Extract pursuant to articles 129 and 131 of the CONSOB Regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended (“Issuers' Regulation”)

01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
Extract pursuant to articles 129 and 131 of the CONSOB Regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended ("Issuers' Regulation")

Reference is made to the demerger agreement (the "Agreement") executed on May 19, 2021, between CDP Equity S.p.A. ("CDPE"), FSIA Investimenti S.r.l. ("FSIA"), Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste Italiane") and PSIA S.r.l. ("PSIA"), to which FSI Investimenti S.r.l. subsequently adhered,setting forth the terms, conditions and procedures for the execution of a partial non-proportional demerger (the "Demerger") of FSIA (a company indirectly controlled by CDPE), to be carried out through the assignment of FSIA's assets and liabilities, including, inter alia, part of the participation held by FSIA in SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") and - as a consequence of the Merger (as defined below) - in Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi"), listed on the Euronext Milan market to the beneficiary PSIA, wholly owned by Poste Italiane.

The Agreement and the Demerger take place in the context of the envisaged merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi, which has become effective from 23:59 of December 31, 2021.

Pursuant to articles 129 and 131 of the Issuers' Regulation, the Demerger became effective on December 31, 2021, being occurred the effectiveness condition set forth in the Demerger deed and, in particular, the completion of the Merger.

The Agreement contains, inter alia, shareholders' agreements which are relevant for the purposes of article 122 of the CFA and fall within the type of shareholders' agreements provided for by article 122, paragraph 5, letter b) of the CFA. Such shareholders' agreements concern n. 224,462,237 shares held by the parties of the Agreement in Nexi, which amount to 17.2% of Nexi's corporate capital.

For a more detailed description of the shareholders' agreements contained in the Agreement, please refer to the essential information made available on Nexi's website www.nexigroup.com.

Doc. #: LEGANCEML-#930250-v1B-FSIA_-_Estratto_129_RE_ENG.docx

1

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
