Nexi S p A : Group Preliminary Financial Results as of December 31st 2020 approved.

GROUP PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 31ST 2020 APPROVED.

SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DESPITE COVID-19 IMPACTS

 EBITDA at € 601.4 million in 2020, +2.5% Y/Y; € 172.5 million in 4Q20, +8.3% Y/Y

 Revenues at € 1,043.9 million in 2020, -2.8% Y/Y; € 290.3 million in 4Q20, -0.7% Y/Y

 Volume slowdown during 4Q20 after Covid-19 second wave and related restrictions in the Country

 Signs of recovery starting from January 2021 with acquiring transactions on Italian Cards back to growth in the last weeks, confirming the signals of digital payments acceleration in the Country

 Investments at 135 €M, equal to 13% of revenues

 Journey for creating the European PayTech Leader progressing as planned: binding documentation for SIA transaction signed and filing of the cross-border merger plan to European Antitrust for Nets transaction done

Milan, February 11th 2021 - The Board of Directors of Nexi S.p.A. approved the Group's consolidated preliminary financial results as of December 31st 2020.

"The year just ended was inevitably characterized by the health emergency resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the society and the economy". Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi, commented. "In our role as Paytech leader in Italy, we immediately ensured the perfect functioning of all payment systems, even more fundamental for citizens and businesses during the emergency, and the highest level of service for Partner Banks and end customers, while always ensuring the health and safety of our people. In this context, characterized by Covid-19, our financial performance was particularly solid and above the Ambition declared in July, despite the unexpected arrival of the second wave of the pandemic. We were able to increase profitability and support investments thanks to a strong commitment on cost reduction and efficient use of resources, with revenues close to 2019 level. During the year, we observed clear signs of an acceleration in use of digital payments, signals that we believe can become even more visible and important with the gradual exit from the Covid emergency, which we all hope will happen in the next few months. Finally, in 2020 we strongly initiated a new phase of growth and transformation of Nexi into the Leading PayTech also in Europe, thanks to the announced combinations with Sia and Nets. These operations, which we expect to complete according to plans in the coming months, will allow us to have the scale, resources and skills necessary to continue our path of growth and innovation as a reference partner at an international level for citizens, businesses, banks and institutions ".

Following the rapid recovery in volumes recorded in the previous quarter, after the first wave of Covid-19, the fourth quarter of the year was characterized by a slowdown in overall volumes starting from October due to the second wave of the pandemic and the progressive related restrictions introduced nationally and internationally. As already noted, compared to the spring, the management of this second phase was characterized by more limited restrictions from a geographical point of view - being limited only to some areas most impacted by the health emergency - and in terms of length and the activities involved with the aim to limit, as much as possible, the economic and social impacts in the Country. In 2021, since the beginning of January, with the easing of the restrictive measures, the first signs of a recovery in volumes have been recorded. Furthermore, in the recent weeks, the value of acquiring transactions on Italian cards started growing again, confirming the signs of acceleration in digital payments in the Country.

Transaction volumes (acquiring+issuing) were equal to € 417 billion, -11.4% Y/Y, in 2020 and equal to € 113 billion, -8.6% Y/Y, in 4Q20. The performance of the year was particularly affected by the strong negative impact recorded in the months of March and April, during the peak of the health emergency, and by the performance of the tourism and restaurants sector which heavily suffered throughout the year.

E-commerce performance registered a strong Y/Y increase in transaction volumes, +37% Y/Y in 2020 and +42% Y/Y in the fourth quarter 2020, net of high impact consumption sectors (i.e. travel/tourism related sectors, restaurants)1. Overall, E-commerce declined less sharply compared to physical sales (value of managed transactions down by 2.1% Y/Y).

Throughout the year there was a growing use of digital tools by consumers and businesses. As Nexi, we observed clear signs of an evolution in the behavior of our customers too, who have shown greater use of digital payments, particularly appreciated at this stage as essential, simple and safe tools for both physical and online payments, and this certainly also thanks to the innovative products and services that we have launched to guarantee the maximum support even in this particular context.

These new behaviors, certainly also determined by the specific context, have highlighted clear signs of a possible acceleration in the use of digital payments, which will most likely become even more evident and consistent with the progressive easing of the restrictive measures imposed for the health emergency and with the desirable end of the pandemic.

Key financial results

FY19

FY20

€M

Δ% vs. FY19

Merchant Services & Solutions Cards & Digital Payments Digital Banking Solutions Revenues

569.2 387.4 117.7 1074.3

549.9 380.0 114.0 1043.9

Personnel & related expenses Operating Costs

(169.1) (318.4)

(156.3) (286.2)

Total Costs EBITDA D&A

(487.6) 586.7

(442.5) 601.4

Interests & financing costs Normalized Pre-tax Profit Income taxes

(121.0) (76.9) 388.8

(144.8) (76.9) 379.7

Minorities Normalized Net Profit

(135.2) (1.5) 252.1

(132.2) (1.7) 245.8

-3.4% -1.9% -3.1% -2.8% -7.6% -10.1% -9.2% +2.5% +19.7% +0.0% -2.3% -2.2% +14.7% -2.5%

2019 and 2020 P&L managerial data as they include ISP merchant acquiring book acquisition since the beginning of the period

In 2020, Nexi Group registered a solid financial performance despite Covid-19, with EBITDA reaching € 601.4 million, up by 2.5% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin increased by ~3 p.p. to 58% compared to the same period of 2019 also thanks to the implementation of the 100+ €M cash cost containment plan. In particular, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Group's EBITDA reached € 172.5 million, +8.3% compared to the same period of 2019.

In 2020, Revenues reached € 1,043.9 million, down by 2.8% Y/Y. In the fourth quarter of 2020 Revenues have been impacted by Covid-19 second wave and reached € 290.3 million (-0.7% Y/Y).

Nexi's operating segments delivered the following results in 2020:

 Merchant Services & Solutions, which represented 53% of the Group's total revenues, reported revenues of € 549.9 million, down by 3.4% Y/Y. Revenues have been positively impacted by a better performance, in terms of volume, of Italian Cards compared to Foreign Cards, while high impact consumption sectors (e.g. tourism and restaurants) are still suffering. Transactions - both in terms of volumes and number - after the recovery registered during the third quarter, experienced a slowdown starting form the end of October following the second wave of the pandemic and the progressive restrictions introduced in the Country. In 2020, 3,087 million transactions were managed, down by 12.9% Y/Y (-10.4% Y/Y in 4Q20), with value of managed transactions at € 221.5 billion, down by 14.5% Y/Y (-11.1% Y/Y in 4Q20). E-commerce performance registered a strong Y/Y increase in transaction volumes, up +37% Y/Y in 2020 and +42% Y/Y in the fourth quarter 2020 net of high impact consumption sectors (i.e. travel/tourism related sectors,

restaurants)2. Overall, E-commerce declined less sharply compared to physical sales (value of managed transactions -2.1% Y/Y). In 4Q20, Merchant Services &

Solutions reached € 156.4 million of revenues (-1.1% Y/Y);

 Cards & Digital Payments, which represented 36% of the Group's total revenues, reported revenues of € 380.0 million, down by 1.9% Y/Y. Revenues have been negatively affected by the strong reduction of domestic travellers abroad and by lower commercial cards volumes related to the strong reduction of business activity during Covid-19. In 2020, 2,567 million transactions were managed, down by 4.0% Y/Y (-2.3% Y/Y in 4Q20), with volumes of € 195.7 billion, down by 7.6% Y/Y (-5.7% Y/Y in 4Q20). Transactions - both in terms of volumes and number - experienced a slowdown starting form the end of October following the second wave of the pandemic and the progressive restrictions introduced at national and international level. In 4Q20, Cards & Digital Payments reached € 103.8 million of revenues (+2.4% Y/Y);

 Digital Banking Solutions, which represented 11% of the Group's total revenues, reported revenues of € 114.0 million (-3.1% Y/Y). In 4Q20, Digital Banking Solutions reached € 30.2 million of revenues, down by 8.4% Y/Y mainly attributable to the slowdown in the ordinary activity and the phasing of certain banks-related projects due to Covid-19.

In 2020, total Costs were at € 442.5 million, down by 9.2% Y/Y. The reduction is triggered by the continuous work on efficiency as well as by the implementation of the € 100+ million cash cost containment plan announced on May 12th, 2020. The actions envisaged in the plan was meant to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on EBITDA and cash flow, through a strict cost control and a rephasing of certain less strategic projects and investments. In particular, the plan has been over delivered despite, compared to what was initially expected, higher transaction volumes have been recorded.

In 2020, Nexi confirmed the strong focus on investments in technology and innovation, with total Capex equal to € 135 million, corresponding to 13% of FY20 Net revenues. In particular, € 35 million (3% of Net Revenues) was related to transformation initiatives and projects and extraordinary innovation and € 100 million (10% of Net Revenues) was related to the ordinary innovation of products and services, to the maintenance of high quality services and security and to the POS and ATM purchase. ~€ 103 million Transformation

Capex are expected to be completed in the next years, in addition to Ordinary Capex equal to ~8-10% of Net Revenues. In the light of the recently announced M&A transactions, ~40 €M of savings from synergies are expected, thus reducing the remaining Transformation

Capex to ~63 €M.

D&A, excluding customer contracts amortization ("Customer Contracts"), were € 144.8 million in 2020, up by 19.7% Y/Y due to significant investments in software and technological developments made in the last three years, aimed at the digital transformation of the Group.