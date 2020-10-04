Log in
NEXI S.P.A

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi and SIA set to agree merger on Sunday - sources

10/04/2020 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Italian payments group Nexi are pictured in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The boards of Italian payment group Nexi and smaller rival SIA will meet later on Sunday and are expected to agree terms for a long-discussed merger, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Nexi and SIA, which is controlled by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), have been talking about a merger for more than a year and a half, but differences over pricing and governance have proved a sticking point.

The sources said the accord would be an all share deal, with Nexi getting about 70% of the merged company and SIA some 30%. Private equity funds own around 33% of Nexi and this holding is expected to translate into some 23% of the new concern, while CDP should have some 25% in total.

Full terms of the accord are expected to be released before markets open on Monday.

In recent weeks SIA has reached an agreement to keep UniCredit as a client and to extend the contract, removing a major hurdle in determining the company's valuation in its talks with Nexi, sources said.

The payment sector has seen a wave of mergers and acquisitions, led by U.S. rivals seeking to build up their share of digital transactions.

French rival Worldline agreed to buy local peer Ingenico in February in a 7.8 billion euro deal that will create the fourth-biggest payments company in the world.

CDP has been looking for a deal with Nexi to create a national champion in the payment market and secure important financial infrastructure, sources said.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Barbara Lewis)

ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXI S.P.A -3.15% 16.885 Delayed Quote.36.39%
WORLDLINE -2.88% 70.1 Real-time Quote.11.01%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 033 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net income 2020 200 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2020 2 047 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,3x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 10 600 M 12 417 M 12 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 945
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,43 €
Last Close Price 16,89 €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXI S.P.A36.39%12 417
SQUARE, INC.171.12%75 227
FISERV, INC.-12.09%68 070
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.26%53 394
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.51%19 707
AFTERPAY LIMITED172.03%16 224
