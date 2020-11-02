Log in
NEXI S.P.A    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi in exclusive talks to merge with Nordic rival Nets

11/02/2020 | 04:33am EST

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest payments group Nexi said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to agree a merger with Nordic rival Nets, in a potential deal worth nearly $10 billion that follows an accord with smaller Milan-based peer SIA.

A merger would give Nexi access to advanced digital payment countries such as the Nordics where the Danish firm has a leading position, while also gaining exposure to central and eastern Europe where the industry has still room to grow.

Nexi said in a statement the exclusive talks to get to a binding agreement would last 10 days.

A deal would see Nets merged into Nexi in an all-share transaction that would use the same multiples for both groups on expected 2020 core earnings.

Nexi said synergies from the merger were estimated at around 150 million euros.

Reuters reported on Friday that Nexi was leading talks to buy Nets after trumping competition from U.S. firm Global Payments.

Nexi said it remained fully committed to completing the tie-up with SIA unveiled at the beginning of October based on the terms and timetable already announced.

Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo said at the time the Nexi-SIA group would consider opportunities for growth in the fast-moving payments sector as they became available.

($1 = 0.8597 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)


Financials
Sales 2020 1 038 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net income 2020 195 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2020 2 064 M 2 403 M 2 403 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,3x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 8 280 M 9 650 M 9 639 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,96x
EV / Sales 2021 9,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 945
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,13 €
Last Close Price 13,19 €
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXI S.P.A6.54%9 650
SQUARE, INC.147.57%68 694
FISERV, INC.-17.43%64 007
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-13.60%47 217
AFTERPAY LIMITED230.23%19 358
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.22%18 568
