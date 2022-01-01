Nexi S p A : January 1st 2022 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi. Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective.
Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi
Change to the share capital
Effectiveness of the shareholders' agreement executed in the context of the Merger
Effectiveness of the appointment of the new directors of Nexi
Milan, 1 January 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective. A total amount of 270,054,060 Nexi shares, with no express par value, were issued to service the Merger, and allocated to SIA's shareholders, for a capital increase of Euro 24,415,087.00. As a result of this capital increase, Nexi's share capital amounts to Euro 118,451,992.00, divided into 1,310,191,588 ordinary shares; provided that the exact and effective amount of Nexi shares to be assigned (and therefore also the amount of the capital increase) will be defined on the basis of the SIA shareholding structure and the relative rounding required for mathematical reconciliation.
A service entrusted to EQUITA SIM S.p.A. has been made available to SIA's shareholders to regulate the negotiations with the single intermediaries adhering to the Monte Titoli S.p.A. system of shares that are not multiples of the minimum ratio, resulting from the application of the exchange ratio of no. 1.5761 Nexi share for every no. 1 SIA shares.
Pursuant to Article 85-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999 (as subsequently amended), the new composition of the fully subscribed and paid-in share capital, as resulting from the completion of the Merger, is outlined in the table below, as effective from 31 December 2021 at 23.59.
Current share capital
Previous share capital
Euro
No of shares
Unit par
Euro
No of shares
Unit par
value
value
Total of which
118,451,992.00
1,310,191,588
-
94,036,905.00
1,040,137,528
-
Ordinary shares
regular dividend
-
-
entitlement: 01/01/2021
118,451,992.00
1,310,191,588
94,036,905.00
1,040,137,528
Current Coupon Number: 1
Starting from the effective date of the Merger, the shareholders' agreement, entered into by and between CDP Equity S.p.A., FSIA Investimenti S.r.l., PSIA S.r.l., Poste Italiane S.p.A., AB Europe (Luxembourg) Investment S.à r.l, Eagle (AIBC) & CY SCA, Mercury UK Holdco Limited and Evergood H&F Lux S.à r.l., which establishes, inter alia, the governance structure of the new group, became effective. Pursuant to this shareholders' agreement, a number of changes have been made to the Nexi's governance in view of the expected
1
reorganization of the same company, including, inter alia, the appointment of Fabio Massoli, Francesco Pettenati, Michaela Castelli, Marinella Soldi, Marina Natale and Maurizio Cereda as directors of Nexi. The aforesaid directors have been designated by CDPE and FSIA and appointed by co-optation at the Board of Directors' meeting of Nexi held on 16 December; in the light of the effectiveness of the Merger, the appointment of the new directors became effective on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 in order to replace the resigning directors Giuseppe Capponcelli, Maurizio Mussi, Francesco Casiraghi and Simone Cucchetti.
Please also note that today the new By-Laws were made available to the public at Nexi's registered office in Milan, Corso Sempione no. 55 and on Nexi's website (www.nexigroup.com) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "E-Market Storage."
