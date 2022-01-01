Nexi S p A : January 1st 2022 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi. Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective.

Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi

Change to the share capital

Effectiveness of the shareholders' agreement executed in the context of the Merger

Effectiveness of the appointment of the new directors of Nexi

Milan, 1 January 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective. A total amount of 270,054,060 Nexi shares, with no express par value, were issued to service the Merger, and allocated to SIA's shareholders, for a capital increase of Euro 24,415,087.00. As a result of this capital increase, Nexi's share capital amounts to Euro 118,451,992.00, divided into 1,310,191,588 ordinary shares; provided that the exact and effective amount of Nexi shares to be assigned (and therefore also the amount of the capital increase) will be defined on the basis of the SIA shareholding structure and the relative rounding required for mathematical reconciliation.

A service entrusted to EQUITA SIM S.p.A. has been made available to SIA's shareholders to regulate the negotiations with the single intermediaries adhering to the Monte Titoli S.p.A. system of shares that are not multiples of the minimum ratio, resulting from the application of the exchange ratio of no. 1.5761 Nexi share for every no. 1 SIA shares.

Pursuant to Article 85-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999 (as subsequently amended), the new composition of the fully subscribed and paid-in share capital, as resulting from the completion of the Merger, is outlined in the table below, as effective from 31 December 2021 at 23.59.

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro No of shares Unit par Euro No of shares Unit par value value Total of which 118,451,992.00 1,310,191,588 - 94,036,905.00 1,040,137,528 - Ordinary shares regular dividend - - entitlement: 01/01/2021 118,451,992.00 1,310,191,588 94,036,905.00 1,040,137,528 Current Coupon Number: 1

Starting from the effective date of the Merger, the shareholders' agreement, entered into by and between CDP Equity S.p.A., FSIA Investimenti S.r.l., PSIA S.r.l., Poste Italiane S.p.A., AB Europe (Luxembourg) Investment S.à r.l, Eagle (AIBC) & CY SCA, Mercury UK Holdco Limited and Evergood H&F Lux S.à r.l., which establishes, inter alia, the governance structure of the new group, became effective. Pursuant to this shareholders' agreement, a number of changes have been made to the Nexi's governance in view of the expected

1