Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nexi S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 12/30 11:38:40 am
13.99 EUR   +0.32%
06:17aNEXI S P A : January 1st 2022 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi. Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective.
PU
2021NEXI S P A : December 22nd 2021 Approval and publication of the prospectus for the listing of Nexi shares issued to the service of the SIA Merger
PU
2021NEXI S P A : December 21st 2021 Notice of filing of documents Nexi S.p.A. hereby informs that the essential information and extract relating to the shareholders' agreement entered into on 16 December 2021, in the context of the envisaged merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi S.p.A...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexi S p A : January 1st 2022 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi. Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective.

01/01/2022 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi

Change to the share capital

Effectiveness of the shareholders' agreement executed in the context of the Merger

Effectiveness of the appointment of the new directors of Nexi

Milan, 1 January 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "Merger") became effective. A total amount of 270,054,060 Nexi shares, with no express par value, were issued to service the Merger, and allocated to SIA's shareholders, for a capital increase of Euro 24,415,087.00. As a result of this capital increase, Nexi's share capital amounts to Euro 118,451,992.00, divided into 1,310,191,588 ordinary shares; provided that the exact and effective amount of Nexi shares to be assigned (and therefore also the amount of the capital increase) will be defined on the basis of the SIA shareholding structure and the relative rounding required for mathematical reconciliation.

A service entrusted to EQUITA SIM S.p.A. has been made available to SIA's shareholders to regulate the negotiations with the single intermediaries adhering to the Monte Titoli S.p.A. system of shares that are not multiples of the minimum ratio, resulting from the application of the exchange ratio of no. 1.5761 Nexi share for every no. 1 SIA shares.

Pursuant to Article 85-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999 (as subsequently amended), the new composition of the fully subscribed and paid-in share capital, as resulting from the completion of the Merger, is outlined in the table below, as effective from 31 December 2021 at 23.59.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

No of shares

Unit par

Euro

No of shares

Unit par

value

value

Total of which

118,451,992.00

1,310,191,588

-

94,036,905.00

1,040,137,528

-

Ordinary shares

regular dividend

-

-

entitlement: 01/01/2021

118,451,992.00

1,310,191,588

94,036,905.00

1,040,137,528

Current Coupon Number: 1

Starting from the effective date of the Merger, the shareholders' agreement, entered into by and between CDP Equity S.p.A., FSIA Investimenti S.r.l., PSIA S.r.l., Poste Italiane S.p.A., AB Europe (Luxembourg) Investment S.à r.l, Eagle (AIBC) & CY SCA, Mercury UK Holdco Limited and Evergood H&F Lux S.à r.l., which establishes, inter alia, the governance structure of the new group, became effective. Pursuant to this shareholders' agreement, a number of changes have been made to the Nexi's governance in view of the expected

1

reorganization of the same company, including, inter alia, the appointment of Fabio Massoli, Francesco Pettenati, Michaela Castelli, Marinella Soldi, Marina Natale and Maurizio Cereda as directors of Nexi. The aforesaid directors have been designated by CDPE and FSIA and appointed by co-optation at the Board of Directors' meeting of Nexi held on 16 December; in the light of the effectiveness of the Merger, the appointment of the new directors became effective on 31 December 2021 at 23.59 in order to replace the resigning directors Giuseppe Capponcelli, Maurizio Mussi, Francesco Casiraghi and Simone Cucchetti.

Please also note that today the new By-Laws were made available to the public at Nexi's registered office in Milan, Corso Sempione no. 55 and on Nexi's website (www.nexigroup.com) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "E-Market Storage."

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Borsa Italiana's MTA, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector lets the company operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking

  • Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it

Nexi - External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis

Matteo Abbondanza

daniele.desanctis@nexi.it

matteo.abbondanza@nexi.it

Mobile: +39 346/015.1000

Mobile: +39.348/406.8858

Direct: +39 02/3488.4491

Direct: +39 02/3488.2202

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Office: +39 02/72.02.35.35

Sabrina Ragone - s.ragone@barabino.it

Paola Cuccia - p.cuccia@barabino.it

Marco Trevisan - m.trevisan@barabino.it

Nexi - Investor Relations Stefania Mantegazza stefania.mantegazza@nexi.it Mobile: +39.335.5805703 Direct: +39 02/3488.8216

2

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 11:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXI S.P.A
06:17aNEXI S P A : January 1st 2022 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. i..
PU
2021NEXI S P A : December 22nd 2021 Approval and publication of the prospectus for the listing..
PU
2021NEXI S P A : December 21st 2021 Notice of filing of documents Nexi S.p.A. hereby informs t..
PU
2021Italian Fintech Group Nexi Finalizes Merger with Rival SIA
MT
2021Italy's Nexi puts final seal on merger with SIA
RE
2021NEXI S P A : December 16th 2021 Nexi and SIA sign the merger deed to combine the two Group..
PU
2021NEXI S P A : November 30th 2021 CSE partners up with CBI and Nexi to develop advanced digi..
PU
2021NEXI S P A : November 24th 2021 Unionpay International signs new agreement with Nets to ex..
PU
2021NEXI S P A : 18 novembre 2021 Nordhealth sceglie Nets come fornitore di pagamenti nei paes..
PU
2021Nexi 3Q Earnings, Revenue Rose as Digital Payments Pick Up
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 773 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
Net income 2021 257 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2021 3 142 M 3 572 M 3 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 14 547 M 16 544 M 16 539 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 014
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,99 €
Average target price 20,25 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A-14.38%16 544
BLOCK, INC.-25.79%74 501
FISERV, INC.-8.84%68 525
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-37.25%39 223
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.96%18 175
AFTERPAY LIMITED-29.65%17 520