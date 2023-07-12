This content is classified as Internal

NEXI ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHOPWARE

Nexi establishes a Platinum Partnership with Shopware, enhancing payment capabilities for B2B merchants and specific verticals in high-growth European e-commerce markets

Milan, 11 July 2023 - Nexi, the European PayTech, and German e-commerce provider Shopware, have agreed to expand their collaboration, establishing a platinum partnership in Europe. Nexi continues to invest in strategic partnerships with the largest eCommerce platforms to shape and define the future of payments in Europe, in line with its ambition to drive the transition to a cashless Europe by making digital payments simpler, faster and safer for everyone.

The partnership with Shopware represents another step forward in Nexi's ambition to build a compelling pan-European Partner Program, complementing its extensive ecosystem of local partners. Nexi is supporting Shopware in consolidating its market position in the DACH region, while expanding its presence in Italy and Southern Europe.

The partnership will allow Nexi to better serve B2B merchant's needs and specific verticals such as Pharma, Retail and Furniture, helping them unlock new business opportunities. Furthermore, the partnership enables an omni-commerce suite, beyond pure ecommerce.

"We are delighted to partner with Shopware, a recognized leader in innovation, with strong capabilities enhancing B2B e-commerce. From a strong starting point in Germany, Shopware is rapidly expanding across Europe. Our payment capabilities and local presence will help Shopware further scale its business and leverage a wide offering of local payment methods,"says Omar Haque, Head of GroupE-commerceat Nexi.

The integration of Nexi gateways with Shopware solutions creates mutual benefits for both partners, enabling a more seamless system integration and enriching a faster and seamless activation process for merchants.

"Shopware has a strong commitment to shake things up in the ecommerce industry. Our primary aim is to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers, giving businesses the tools, they need to excel in the fast-paced world of e-commerce. B2B commerce has especially gained enormous importance for us during the past years and our partnership with Nexi allows us to provide an even more attractive solution for B2B merchants,"says

Shopware Co-CEO Stefan Hamann.

