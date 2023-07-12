This content is classified as Internal
NEXI ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHOPWARE
Nexi establishes a Platinum Partnership with Shopware, enhancing payment capabilities for B2B merchants and specific verticals in high-growth European e-commerce markets
Milan, 11 July 2023 - Nexi, the European PayTech, and German e-commerce provider Shopware, have agreed to expand their collaboration, establishing a platinum partnership in Europe. Nexi continues to invest in strategic partnerships with the largest eCommerce platforms to shape and define the future of payments in Europe, in line with its ambition to drive the transition to a cashless Europe by making digital payments simpler, faster and safer for everyone.
The partnership with Shopware represents another step forward in Nexi's ambition to build a compelling pan-European Partner Program, complementing its extensive ecosystem of local partners. Nexi is supporting Shopware in consolidating its market position in the DACH region, while expanding its presence in Italy and Southern Europe.
The partnership will allow Nexi to better serve B2B merchant's needs and specific verticals such as Pharma, Retail and Furniture, helping them unlock new business opportunities. Furthermore, the partnership enables an omni-commerce suite, beyond pure ecommerce.
"We are delighted to partner with Shopware, a recognized leader in innovation, with strong capabilities enhancing B2B e-commerce. From a strong starting point in Germany, Shopware is rapidly expanding across Europe. Our payment capabilities and local presence will help Shopware further scale its business and leverage a wide offering of local payment methods,"says Omar Haque, Head of GroupE-commerceat Nexi.
The integration of Nexi gateways with Shopware solutions creates mutual benefits for both partners, enabling a more seamless system integration and enriching a faster and seamless activation process for merchants.
"Shopware has a strong commitment to shake things up in the ecommerce industry. Our primary aim is to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers, giving businesses the tools, they need to excel in the fast-paced world of e-commerce. B2B commerce has especially gained enormous importance for us during the past years and our partnership with Nexi allows us to provide an even more attractive solution for B2B merchants,"says
Shopware Co-CEO Stefan Hamann.
Nexi
Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.
Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it/en www.nexigroup.com
Shopware
Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and upper mid-market lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America.
The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an open-source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology, and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform.
