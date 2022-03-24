Nexi S p A : March 24th 2022 Notice of call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Milan, March 24th, 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") hereby informs that today the notice of call of for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 5th, 2022 has been published.

Extraordinary part

1. Approval of a share capital increase, free of charge, in one or more tranches, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Euro 1,776,780, to be carried out through the issue of new shares without nominal value, to be used as part of the incentive plan called "LTI Plan", with related amendments to the By-Laws and granting of the relevant powers to the administrative body. Related and consequent resolutions.

The notice of call and the documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting, available to the public at the Company's RegisteredOffice, on Company's website (www.nexigroup.com), in the section Group/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting/Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting May 5th, 2022, and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) within the terms and pursuant to the procedures provided for by the applicable laws, may be consulted at the Registered Office only to the extent permitted by regulations applicable from time to time.

The attached excerpt of the Notice of Call will be published on March 25th, 2022 on the newspaper "La Repubblica".

