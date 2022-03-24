Nexi S p A : March 24th 2022 Notice of call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
03/24/2022
Convocazione dell'Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti
del 5 Maggio 2022
Messa a disposizione della documentazione
Milano, 24 marzo 2022- Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") rende noto che, in data odierna, è stato pubblicato l'Avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti del prossimo 5 maggio 2022.
In particolare, l'Assemblea degli Azionisti sarà chiamata a deliberare sui seguenti punti all'ordine del giorno:
Parte Ordinaria
Approvazione del Bilancio d'Esercizio al 31 dicembre 2021, corredato della Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione, della Relazione del Collegio Sindacale e della Relazione della Società di revisione legale. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti. Presentazione del Bilancio Consolidato al 31 dicembre 2021 e della dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario redatta ai sensi del Decreto Legislativo 254/2016, come successivamente modificato e integrato.
Nomina del Consiglio di Amministrazione:
determinazione del numero dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione;
determinazione della durata in carica del Consiglio di Amministrazione;
nomina dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione;
determinazione del compenso dei componenti del Consiglio di Amministrazione.
Nomina del Collegio Sindacale:
nomina dei componenti del Collegio Sindacale;
nomina del Presidente del Collegio Sindacale;
determinazione del compenso dei componenti del Collegio Sindacale.
Integrazione del mandato della società di revisione legale e del relativo compenso. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.
Relazione sulla politica di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti
Prima sezione: relazione sulla politica di remunerazione per l'esercizio 2022
(deliberazione vincolante);
Seconda sezione: relazione sui compensi corrisposti nel 2021 (deliberazione non vincolante).
Approvazione di un piano di incentivazione a favore dei dipendenti denominato "Piano LTI". Delibere inerenti e conseguenti.
Proposta di autorizzazione all'acquisto e alla disposizione di azioni proprie, previa revoca dell'autorizzazione conferita dall'Assemblea del 5 maggio 2021. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.
Parte Straordinaria
1. Approvazione di un aumento del capitale sociale, a titolo gratuito, in via scindibile e in
più tranche, ai sensi dell'art. 2349 del codice civile, per massimi Euro 1.776.780, da eseguirsi mediante emissione di nuove azioni senza indicazione del valore nominale, a servizio del piano di incentivazione denominato "Piano LTI", con conseguenti modifiche di adeguamento dello statuto sociale e conferimento delle opportune deleghe all'organo amministrativo. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.
L'Avviso di Convocazione dell'Assemblea e la documentazione relativa all'Assemblea, a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.nexigroup.com), nella sezione Gruppo/Governance/Assemblee degli Azionisti/Assemblea Straordinaria e Ordinaria 5 maggio 2022 ", e sulmeccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) entro i termini e secondo le modalità previste dalla normativa vigente, potranno essere consultati presso la sede sociale solo se consentito dalle disposizioni normative pro-tempore vigenti.
L'allegato estratto dell'Avviso di Convocazione dell'Assemblea sarà pubblicato sul quotidiano "La Repubblica" in data 25 marzo 2022.
Nexi
Nexi è la PayTech europea, presente in mercati europei ad alta crescita, attraenti e in paesi tecnologicamente avanzati. Quotata all'Euronext Milan, Nexi ha la scala, la portata geografica e le capacità per guidare la transizione verso un'Europa senza contanti. Grazie al suo portafoglio di prodotti innovativi, competenze ecommerce e soluzioni specifiche per il settore, Nexi è in grado di fornire un supporto flessibile per l'economia digitale e l'intero ecosistema dei pagamenti a livello globale attraverso una vasta gamma di canali e metodi di pagamento diversi. La piattaforma tecnologica di Nexi e le competenze professionali best-inclass nel settore, consentono alla società di operare al meglio in tre segmenti di mercato: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards
Digital Payments e Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi investe costantemente in tecnologia e innovazione, concentrandosi su due principi fondamentali: soddisfare, insieme alle proprie Banche partner, le esigenze dei propri clienti e creare per loro nuove opportunità commerciali. Nexi è impegnata a sostenere le persone e le imprese di tutte le dimensioni, trasformando il modo in cui le persone pagano e le imprese accettano i pagamenti, offrendo ai clienti le soluzioni più innovative e affidabili per consentire loro di servire meglio i loro clienti e di crescere. Questo è il modo in cui Nexi promuove il progresso a beneficio di tutti: semplificando i pagamenti e consentendo alle persone e alle imprese di costruire relazioni più strette e crescere insieme. www.nexi.it www.nexigroup.com
Call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
on May 5th, 2022
Publication of documents
Milan, March 24th, 2022 - Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") hereby informs that today the notice of call of for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 5th, 2022 has been published.
In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting will be called upon to discuss and resolve on the following agenda:
Ordinary part
Approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2021, together with the Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the external Statutory Auditor. Inherent and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021 and of the consolidated non-financial statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented.
Appointment of the Board of Directors:
determination of the number of the Board of Directors' members;
determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors;
appointment of the members of the Board of Directors;
determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.
Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors:
appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors.
Extension of the mandate granted to the auditing firm and the relevant remuneration. Related and consequent resolutions.
Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid:
Section I: report on the remuneration policy for the financial year 2022 (binding resolution);
Section II: report on remuneration granted in the financial year 2021 (non-binding resolution).
Approval of an employee the incentive plan called "Piano LTI". Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposed authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5th, 2021 for the portion which was not implemented. Related and consequent resolutions.
Extraordinary part
1. Approval of a share capital increase, free of charge, in one or more tranches, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Euro 1,776,780, to be carried out through the issue of new shares without nominal value, to be used as part of the incentive plan called "LTI Plan", with related amendments to the By-Laws and granting of the relevant powers to the administrative body. Related and consequent resolutions.
The notice of call and the documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting, available to the public at the Company's RegisteredOffice, on Company's website (www.nexigroup.com), in the section Group/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting/Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting May 5th, 2022, and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) within the terms and pursuant to the procedures provided for by the applicable laws, may be consulted at the Registered Office only to the extent permitted by regulations applicable from time to time.
The attached excerpt of the Notice of Call will be published on March 25th, 2022 on the newspaper "La Repubblica".
Nexi
Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it www.nexigroup.com/en/