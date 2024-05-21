Nexi and orderbird launch next-generation payment platform for

ISVs in Germany

New platform provides Independent Software Vendors with a fast, efficient, and secure way to integrate card payments into their services, enabling merchant onboarding in under 48 hours

Eschborn/Berlin, May 21 - Nexi, the leading European PayTech, and its subsidiary orderbird,a leading Point of Sale system for independent businesses, have announced the launch of the new Nexi Partner Portal (NPP), a next-generation payment platform designed for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across different industries in Germany, including retail and hospitality.

The platform enables them to manage their business more efficiently, centred around a one-of-a- kind onboarding experience that accelerates the activation of merchant accounts for card payment processing to under 48 hours.

This development represents an enormous step forward in payment processing, providing ISVs with a fast, efficient, and secure way to integrate card payments into their services. It is tailorable to specific industries and businesses, helping to increase operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For retailers, the platform facilitates: setup of card payment acceptance in under 48 hours; fair prices with no hidden surcharges; optimal cash flow management and full cost control through monthly invoicing (including fees); and centralized sales credits. This is all possible via one easy-to-use customer portal with access to transaction summaries and digital invoicing.

ISVs/partners can benefit from the seamless integration of payment solutions into their existing software. The Nexi Partner Portal enables transparent dealer management with a comprehensive overview of the current status, management, and service requests of dealers. The platform also facilitates an overview of commission payments and monitoring of sales in all systems.

Lastly but importantly, NPP employs state-of-the-art security protocols that ensure identification of traders and automatic detection of money laundering. This helps provide a high level of trust, from merchants and consumers alike, in the security of transactions.

Speaking on the new platform, Carola Wahl, CEO of Nexi DACH, commented: "This collaboration with orderbird underlines our shared commitment to innovation in payment. Combining Nexi's market- leading expertise in the European payment sector and orderbird's unparallelled heritage in POS solutions has enabled the development of a powerful and user-friendly platform for consumers in Germany.

"This platform isn't just about processing payments, it's about empowering businesses - specifically SMEs - to grow, innovate and succeed both locally and on a global scale. We're excited to offer a modular, flexible solution tailored to individual needs, that drastically speeds up the merchant onboarding process by integrating payment software through ISV partnerships such as orderbird."