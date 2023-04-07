Advanced search
Nexi S p A : Notice of filing of documents

04/07/2023
NOTICE OF FILING OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, April 7, 2023 - Following the Notice of Call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, called for May 4, 2023, published on April 4 2023, Nexi S.p.A. hereby informs that the following documents are made available to the public on the Company's website (www.nexigroup.com) and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (http://www.emarketstorage.com):

  • the Annual Financial Report - including the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022, the management report and the certification pursuant to art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 - as well as the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Independent Auditory Firm;
  • the Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022;
  • the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at December 31, 2022, prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016.

Nexi

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.

Nexi's technological platform and the best-in-class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it/en www.nexigroup.com

Nexi - External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis

Matteo Abbondanza

daniele.desanctis@nexigroup.com

matteo.abbondanza@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +39 346/015.1000

Mobile: +39.348/406.8858

Søren Winge

Danja Giacomin

soeren.winge@nexigroup.com

danja.giacomin@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +45 29 48 26 35

Mobile: +39.334/225.6777

Nexi - Investor Relations

Stefania Mantegazza

stefania.mantegazza@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +39.335.5805703

Direct: +39 02/3488.8216

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
