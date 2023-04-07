Nexi S p A : Notice of filing of documents

NOTICE OF FILING OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, April 7, 2023 - Following the Notice of Call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, called for May 4, 2023, published on April 4 2023, Nexi S.p.A. hereby informs that the following documents are made available to the public on the Company's website (www.nexigroup.com) and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (http://www.emarketstorage.com):

the Annual Financial Report - including the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022, the management report and the certification pursuant to art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 - as well as the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Independent Auditory Firm;

the Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022;

the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at December 31, 2022, prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016.

