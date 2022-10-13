Nexi S p A : October 13th 2022 Nexi and GoHenry Group partner to boost payments and financial education for kids and teens in Europe

NEXI AND GOHENRY GROUP PARTNER TO

BOOST PAYMENTS AND FINANCIAL EDUCATION

FOR KIDS AND TEENS IN EUROPE

Nexi is helping GoHenry Group bring its leading prepaid debit card and financial education app to millions of kids and teens in key European markets, empowering and educating the next generation of digital consumers

Milan, October 13, 2022 - Nexi and GoHenry Group have announced they will partner to accelerate the global expansion of the leading UK-based youth fintech. Nexi brings vast experience as an operator of YAP, a domestic kids' wallet initiative in Italy, and, as a leading provider of payments across Europe, is ideally positioned to support GoHenry's European go-to-market strategy.

"In 2019, we launched YAP in Italy, a payment app for under 30s, which has since introduced 1m young people to digital payments in a guided and controlled way," says Edoardo Giorgetti, Head of YAP at Nexi Group. "This new partnership will allow us to continue our journey to enable and educate the consumers of tomorrow by supporting the go-to-market efforts of GoHenry Group as it expands across Europe. It also reflects our ambition to empower European fintechs as a part of a broader market evolution towards embedded payments and pay-as-a-service propositions."

Nexi will become a long-term strategic partner for GoHenry and will help the Group accelerate its growth in Europe. Nexi has also taken part in GoHenry Group's recent growth capital round, raising US $55m alongside existing investors, Edison Partners and Revaia. Having more than doubled its revenue during the pandemic to $42M in 2021, the funding round follows GoHenry Group's acquisition of Pixpay, the leader in teen banking in France and Spain, which marked the fintech pioneer's first steps into Europe.

"Under the current market conditions, to have attracted investment from a leading Paytech like Nexi is testament to the robust business we have built at GoHenry since we launched 10 years ago," says Alex Zivoder, CEO at GoHenry. "As digital payments become the norm, more families are looking for solutions to help their kids and teens interact with and understand how to manage money in a cashless world. We're delighted to welcome Nexi to our board, expanding our relationship with a leading European payments provider and fintech enabler, and to have strengthened our relationship with Edison and Revaia with this raise as we collectively continue to transform financial education for kids and teens."

The funds will be used to grow GoHenry Group's global presence, with plans for Pixpay to launch in Italy later this year. They will also fuel its product expansion, which has already seen GoHenry venture into the Junior ISAspace in the UK and introduce in-app gamified money lessons called 'Money Missions'to further support the financial education of young people.

1