Nexi S p A : October 13th 2022 Nexi and GoHenry Group partner to boost payments and financial education for kids and teens in Europe
10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Nexi is helping GoHenry Group bring its leading prepaid debit card and financial education app to millions of kids and teens in key European markets, empowering and educating the next generation of digital consumers
Milan, October 13, 2022-Nexi and GoHenry Group have announced they will partner to accelerate the global expansion of the leading UK-based youth fintech. Nexi brings vast experience as an operator of YAP, a domestic kids' wallet initiative in Italy, and, as a leading provider of payments across Europe, is ideally positioned to support GoHenry's European go-to-market strategy.
"In 2019, we launched YAP in Italy, a payment app for under 30s, which has since introduced 1m young people to digital payments in a guided and controlled way," says Edoardo Giorgetti, Head of YAP at Nexi Group. "This new partnership will allow us to continue our journey to enable and educate the consumers of tomorrow by supporting the go-to-market efforts of GoHenry Group as it expands across Europe. It also reflects our ambition to empower European fintechs as a part of a broader market evolution towards embedded payments and pay-as-a-service propositions."
Nexi will become a long-term strategic partner for GoHenry and will help the Group accelerate its growth in Europe. Nexi has also taken part in GoHenry Group's recent growth capital round, raising US $55m alongside existing investors, Edison Partners and Revaia. Having more than doubled its revenue during the pandemic to $42M in 2021, the funding round follows GoHenry Group's acquisition of Pixpay, the leader in teen banking in France and Spain, which marked the fintech pioneer's first steps into Europe.
"Under the current market conditions, to have attracted investment from a leading Paytech like Nexi is testament to the robust business we have built at GoHenry since we launched 10 years ago," says Alex Zivoder, CEO at GoHenry. "As digital payments become the norm, more families are looking for solutions to help their kids and teens interact with and understand how to manage money in a cashless world. We're delighted to welcome Nexi to our board, expanding our relationship with a leading European payments provider and fintech enabler, and to have strengthened our relationship with Edison and Revaia with this raise as we collectively continue to transform financial education for kids and teens."
The funds will be used to grow GoHenry Group's global presence, with plans for Pixpay to launch in Italy later this year. They will also fuel its product expansion, which has already seen GoHenry venture into the Junior ISAspace in the UK and introduce in-app gamified money lessons called 'Money Missions'to further support the financial education of young people.
MBG Capital advised the GoHenry Group.
Nexi
Nexi is the European PayTech, present in high-growth, attractive European markets and in technologically advanced countries. Listed at Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographical scope and capabilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. On account of its portfolio of innovative products, ecommerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi can provide flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally across a wide range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technology platform and best-in-class professional expertise enable the company to operate in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi is constantly investing in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: to meet, together with its partner banks, the needs of its clients and to create new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and supporting businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments, offering clients the most innovative and reliable solutions to enable them to grow and to better serve their customers. This is how Nexi promotes progress for the benefit of all: simplifying payments and allowing individuals and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together. www.nexi.it - www.nexigroup.com
GoHenry Group
GoHenry Group refers to GoHenry Limited based in the UK and its subsidiaries. These subsidiaries include BFF Financial Services ("PixPay") based in France, GoHenry, Inc and its subsidiaries based in the US, GoHenry Financial Technology, Inc based in Canada, GoHenry Family Finance Limited based in the UK.
GoHenry is a pioneer in financial literacy for 6-18-year olds, GoHenry is a financial education app and prepaid debit card with in-app, gamified money lessons designed to teach kids and teens how to be smart with money from a young age. Launched in 2012, GoHenry helps young people learn about money by empowering them with essential money management skills tailored to their age that they can put into practice in a safe environment - all with parental oversight. GoHenry's in-app financial education lessons, Money Missions, enhance this real-life learning with an interactive, rewarding and fun way for kids and teens to build essential money skills for life. Having created a new category in financial education when it launched 10 years ago, GoHenry now has over two million members across the UK and US and more recently France and Spain with its acquisition of French FinTech Pixpay. For more information, visit GoHenry.com
In the US the GoHenry card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. In the UK the GoHenry card is issued by IDT Financial Services Limited pursuant to a license from Visa Europe. IDT Financial Services Limited is a regulated bank, licensed by the Financial Services Commission, Gibraltar. Registered office: 57-63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. Registered No. 95716. Our Junior ISA investment service is provided by GoHenry Family Finance Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Resolution Compliance Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 574048).
About Edison Partners
Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm's team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business' strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth financial technology, healthcare IT and vertical SaaS and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Edison's active portfolio has created aggregated
market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow on LinkedIn.
About Revaia
Based in the heart of Europe, with our roots in two of the continent's financial and technology powerhouses
Paris and Berlin - Revaia is pan-European at heart. We invest in European growth-stage companies with global ambitions and sustainable leadership. We help them navigate the entire life cycle from the growth stage to IPO and beyond. We are a diverse team with entrepreneurial and private equity backgrounds. We build bridges between venture, growth and public markets. We are sparring partners for entrepreneurs who are working to transform our world for the better and are very proud to support companies that are doing just that, including Algolia, Aircall, Frontify, Deepki, Platform.sh, Epsor, GoHenry, Hublo, Planity, and Welcome to the Jungle.
Revaia.com
Join us on Medium,Twitter and LinkedIn.