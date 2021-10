Nexi S p A : October 15th 2021 Resolutions of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on October 15th, 2021

Facendo seguito a quanto comunicato in merito alle dimissioni del Sig. Marco Giuseppe Zanobio, Sindaco Effettivo, e dei Sig.ri. Tommaso Ghelfi e Andrea Carlo Zonca, Sindaci Supplenti, con efficacia subordinata al perfezionamento ed efficacia dell'operazione di fusione per incorporazione di SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") in Nexi, l'Assemblea dei soci - in sessione ordinaria - ha altresì deliberato, in data odierna, in merito all'integrazione del Collegio Sindacale, approvando la nomina del Sig. Eugenio Pinto, nella carica di Sindaco Effettivo, e dei Sig.ri Serena Gatteschi e Emiliano Ribacchi nella carica di Sindaci Supplenti sempre subordinatamente all'efficacia della fusione per incorporazione di SIA in Nexi. I tre nuovi sindaci resteranno in carica fino alla scadenza dell'attuale Collegio Sindacale. Per quanto riguarda i profili attinenti alla remunerazione dei nuovi sindaci, l'Assemblea dei soci ha deliberato di attribuire un compenso esclusivamente al Sig. Eugenio Pinto, in qualità di Sindaco Effettivo, in misura pari all'ammontare del compenso percepito dal Sindaco Effettivo dimissionario, Sig. Marco Giuseppe Zanobio.

Resolutions of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

held on October 15th, 2021

Milan, October 15th, 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi" or the "Company"), convened today in extraordinary and ordinary session and chaired by Michaela Castelli, resolved in favour of the conversion of the equity-linked bonds denominated "€1,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Equity Linked Bonds due 2028" and the share capital increase, in tranches, with exclusion of the pre-emptive rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5 of the Italian Civil Code to service the abovementioned bonds, for a maximum overall amount, including any share premium, of €1.000,000,000 (one billion) by the issue of ordinary shares of Nexi, with ordinary dividend rights, and having the same characteristics as the existing ordinary shares.

Following the announcement of the resignation of Mr. Marco Giuseppe Zanobio, Standing Auditor, and Mr. Tommaso Ghelfi and Mr. Andrea Carlo Zonca, Alternate Auditors the effectiveness of which is subject to the completion and effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi, the Shareholders' Meeting - in ordinary session - also resolved today on the integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors, approving the appointment of Mr. Eugenio Pinto as Standing Auditor, and of Mr. Serena Gatteschi and Mr. Emiliano Ribacchi as Alternate Auditors, still subject to the effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi. The three new auditors will remain in office until the expiry of the current Board of Statutory Auditors. As regards the remuneration of the new statutory auditors, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to grant remuneration exclusively to Mr Eugenio Pinto, as Standing Auditor, for an amount equal to the remuneration paid to the resigning Standing Auditor, Mr Marco Giuseppe Zanobio.

Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the new long-term incentive plan named "Retention Plan Nets 2 - Cash Incentive Plan for NETS MEP ''Non joiners."" (the "Plan") addressed to twenty-two employees of the group headed by Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l. ("Nets") that, following the completion of the merger by incorporation of Nets into Nexi, are, today, employees of companies directly or indirectly controlled by Nexi pursuant to Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code. The Plan will be implemented through the award of a maximum of 298,783 phantom shares that will be converted into a monetary bonus based on the value of Nexi's ordinary shares on a given date, under the terms and conditions set out in the Plan.

For further information on the Plan, please refer to the information document prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24th, 1998 (the "CFA") and Article 84-bis of the regulations adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulations"),which has been made available to the public on the Company's website.

