Nexi Remuneration Policy Brief presentation March 2023

This content is classified as Internal About Us: European PayTech Since its IPO in 2019, the Nexi Group has evolved profoundly, going from being the largest Italian player in the digital payments market to PayTech leader in Europe, with significant growth and extending its operations to more than 25 countries. Since 2019, Nexi has also worked to establish solid ESG foundations with the formal creation of Nexi's Sustainability Policy in 2020, embarking on a path further strengthened in 2022 with the formalisation of the Group-wide ESG Strategy which is one of the pillars of the strategic plan approved by the Board of Directors and announced during the Capital Market Day in September 2022. 2

This content is classified as Internal Governance: the process for the definition and approval of the remuneration policy In line with the applicable law on this matter and the guidelines of the Corporate Governance Code, the process for the definition and approval of the remuneration policy is developed according to the following phases and involves the following bodies and persons: The process for the definition and approval of the remuneration policy Board of Statutory Board of Statutory Auditors Auditors Human Remuneration and Board of Shareholders' Resources Appointments Directors Meeting Department Committee Initiates the Makes proposals related Plans and approves the Approves Section I of the Remuneration Policy to the Remuneration Remuneration Policy Remuneration Report with a process and provides Policy binding vote and Section II technical support with an advisory vote 3

This content is classified as Internal Purposes of the Remuneration Policy The guidelines of the remuneration policy are shaped by Nexi's values and support its business strategy with the objective of strengthening the Company's leadership in the management and development of resources also with respect to the labour market, with particular reference to the hi-tech and highly innovative sectors. PURPOSES • Create lasting value for shareholders, while respecting the interests of customers and employees; • Pursue and ensure the sustainable growth of the organisation in the medium-long term, in line with the guidelines of the Company's strategic plan, including the ESG Strategy, which is an integral part of it; REMUNERATION • Attract, motivate and retain people whose skills, experience, aptitudes and passions are a key factor in Nexi's POLICY success; • Develop a culture based on recognising merit, through remuneration systems linked to results achieved in the short and medium term, as well as to conduct. 4

This content is classified as Internal Principles of the Remuneration Policy The guidelines of the remuneration policy are based on the following principles that guide the remuneration plans and consequent actions: 1 Alignment with values and the business strategy This approach - which provides a remuneration package of well- balanced fixed and variable components - is considered to be a key driver in terms of alignment with Nexi's objectives and conduct.

This content is classified as Internal Key remuneration elements: overview Gross Annual Salary Short-Term Variable Incentive Plan (MBO) (RAL) Long-Term Variable Incentive Plan (LTI) Welfare & Benefits Other Instruments It is the fixed component of the total remuneration which recognises the services provided even if the variable components are not paid.

fixed component It is defined in line with the responsibilities and impact of the role and taking into account the relevant benchmarks . The MBO or Management By Objectives is the plan based on the short-term results achieved over a period of 1 year against measurable specific and complementary objectives.

or Management By Objectives is the based on the results achieved over a period of 1 year against measurable specific and complementary objectives. The achievement of the objectives is linked to economic/monetary incentives , paid within the first half of the financial year after the financial year in question. The LTI is a long-term incentive plan that grants rights to receive ordinary Nexi shares free of charge to a selected panel of Company employees (according to banding* and performance** criteria), over a medium-long(three-year) period which vest upon achievement of specific objectives. Benefits represent an important part of the remuneration package as a supplementary element of the other remuneration elements, in a broader logic of sustainable welfare .

represent an important part of the remuneration package as a of the other remuneration elements, in a broader logic of . They are differentiated by category of recipients and type; they are in line with market practices, and are consistent with applicable laws and the provisions of collective bargaining agreements. Post-employment benefits and non-compete agreements are instruments used to protect the Company from potential litigation and/or competitive risks in the case of termination of the employment relationship.

benefits non-compete agreements They are consistent with the remuneration received, in line with the provisions of the law and applicable collective bargaining agreements .

. There is also a Directors & Officers ( D&O ) policy , covering the Civil Liability of the Company's Management and Control bodies. * A codified and internationally-recognised system for weighing company roles in terms of impact and responsibility 6 ** Evaluation of our employees according to specific and well-defined criteria (WHAT and HOW)

This content is classified as Internal Executive summary for CEO/GM ELEMENT CHARACTERISTICS* RAL Fixed remuneration for the position of General Manager Entry gate from which the payment of the incentive is permitted: Group EBITDA ≥ 85% of the target value. Malus and clawback clauses are provided SHORT-TERM Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") and weights: • Group EBITDA (40%) VARIABLE INCENTIVE • Group Revenues (20%) PLAN (MBO) • Group Operating Free Cash Flow (20%) • Group Total Free Cash Flow (5%) • ESG Objectives: - Customer Centricity: Net Promoter Score (5%); - People Value: Engagement Index People Survey (10%). Granting of rights to receive Nexi ordinary shares (Performance Shares) free of charge, on the basis of performance criteria over a medium-long(three-year) period. Malus and clawback clauses are provided LONG-TERM • Granting frequency: rolling (3 granting cycles: 2022-2024;2023-2025;2024-2026) • Performance period: three years VARIABLE INCENTIVE • Entry gate: three-year Operating Cash Flow ≥ 80% of the Operating Cash Flow Target PLAN (LTI) • Performance indicators: - (50%) Cumulative Operating Cash Flow - (40%) Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) - (10%) ESG scorecard (from the 2023-2025 cycle) • Holding Period: 1 year for 50% of the shares vested BENEFITS Main types: Complementary social security; Supplementary health care; Insurance coverage (medical expenses, death, permanent disability); Car for personal and business use OTHER INSTRUMENTS Payments in the case of cessation from office or termination of the employment relationship; D&O policy. No non-compete agreement is provided *For more details, please see Section I of the Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid approved by the Board of Directors on 6 March 2023. 7

This content is classified as Internal Executive summary for CEO/GM The Remuneration Policy was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 6 March 2023, upon the proposal of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee. The Group's strategic drivers (people, growth, technology, synergies, excellence, sustainability) are reflected in the variable incentive systems, through the assignment of result targets consistent with the short (MBO) and medium-longterm (LTI) business objectives. 8

This content is classified as Internal CEO/GM: Short-Term Incentive Plan (MBO) The objectives of the MBO are closely related to the Company's strategic drivers that focus on profitable growth, innovation and technological/digital transformation, operational excellence, people, and the creation of value and sustainability, and are also in line with the strategy, budget and guidance announced to the markets at the beginning of the year and the Company's annual economic-financial plans. For more details, please see Section I of the Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid approved by the Board of Directors on 6 March 2023. TYPE OF OBJECTIVES ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL KPIs Group EBITDA (40%) Group REVENUES (20%) Group OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW (20%) Group TOTAL FREE CASH FLOW (5%) ACHIEVEMENT RANGE 90% - 105% PAYOUT If the level of achievement of the objective is equal to or under the minimum value, the payout (amount of the incentive paid against the target) is equal to zero; if the level of achievement of the objective is equal to the target, the payout is equal to 100% of the target ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) ESG/ CUSTOMER CENTRICITY: ESG/PEOPLE VALUE: Perceived customer experience through the Net Promoter Score (5%) Employee satisfaction level as measured by the Engagement Index of the People Survey (10%) range defined consistently with the KPI considered incentive; if the level of achievement is equal to or higher than the maximum value, the payout is equal to 200% of the target incentive. 9