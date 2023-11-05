NEXI S.p.A. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-bis TUF (Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) (TRADITIONAL MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL MODEL) Financial year 2022 approved by Nexi S.p.A.'s Board of Directors on 6 March 2023 Available to the public on www.nexigroup.itand on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" Date of publication April 4, 2023

CONTENTS GLOSSARY INTRODUCTION THE ISSUER'S PROFILE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE SYSTEM PROFILE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE SYSTEM INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TRANSFER OF SECURITIES MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS SECURITIES CONFERRING SPECIAL RIGHTS SHARES HELD BY EMPLOYEES: MECHANISM FOR EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS RESTRICTIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS (RELEVANT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 122 TUF) CHANGE-OF-CONTROL CLAUSE AND PROVISIONS IN THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION ON TAKEOVERS DELEGATION OF POWERS TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL AND AUTHORISE THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES COMPLIANCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS THE ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT COMPOSITION FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS THE ROLE OF THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CORPORATE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMMITTEES SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS - REMUNERATION AND APPOINTMENT COMMITTEE SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS 1

REMUNERATION AND APPOINTMENT COMMITTEE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - CONTROL, RISK AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER CONTROL, RISK AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT FUNCTION ORGANISATIONAL MODEL (PURSUANT TO LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 231/2001) INDEPENDENT AUDITORS FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER AND OTHER CORPORATE ROLES AND FUNCTIONS COORDINATION AMONG INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT BODIES DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS FURTHER CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PROCEDURES CHANGES SINCE THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR COMMENTS ON THE LETTER FROM THE CHAIR OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF 25 JANUARY 2023 TABLE 1 - INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURES AS AT 31/12/2022 TABLE 2 - STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TABLE 3 - STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TABLE 4 - STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2

GLOSSARY The main terms used in this Report and their definitions are listed below. Unless otherwise specified, the terms and definitions shall have the meanings set forth below. Other terms used in the Report have the meanings assigned to them in the text. Reference is made in full to the definitions of directors, executive directors, independent directors, significant shareholder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), board of directors, control body, business plan, company with concentrated ownership, large company, sustainable success and top management referred to in the Code of Corporate Governance and the related Q&A. AB Europe AB Europe (Luxembourg) Investment S.à r.l., a "société à responsabilité limitée" (limited liability company) under Luxembourg law, with registered office at 2-4, rue Beck, L-1222, Luxembourg, registration number with the Registre de Commerce et des Societés of Luxembourg B218765. Supervisory Authorities As appropriate, the Bank of Italy, Borsa Italiana stock exchange, Consob and/or any other independent authority and/or EU Member State's administration, considered either jointly or severally. Borsa Italiana Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Italian stock exchange), with headquarters in Milan, Piazza degli Affari 6. CDPE CDP Equity S.p.A., with registered office at Via San Marco 21A, Milan, Tax Identification Number, VAT no. and entry in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza - Lodi 07532930968. CDPEI CDPE Investimenti S.p.A. (formerly FSI Investimenti S.p.A.) with registered office in Via San Marco 21A, Milan, entry in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi 08699370964. CNFS The Consolidated non Financial Statement pursuant to decree n. 254 of 2016. Corporate Governance Code The governance code for listed companies, as approved by the Corporate Governance Committee in January 2020 and promoted by ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime, Confindustria and Borsa Italiana. Italian Civil Code Royal Decree Law no. 262 of 16 March 1942, as subsequently amended. CONSOB Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, Italian stock market supervisory authority, with headquarters in Rome, Via G.B. Martini 3. Board or Board of Directors The Nexi Board of Directors. Report Date 6 March 2023, the date of approval of this Report by Nexi's Board of Directors. Legislative Decree no. Legislative Decree no. 231 of 8 June 2001, on the administrative liability 231/2001 of legal entities, companies and associations (including those with no legal status), as subsequently amended. Eagle or Eagle SCA Eagle (AIBC) & CY SCA, a "société en commandite par actions" (partnership limited by shares) under Luxembourg law, with registered office at 2-4, rue Beck, L-1222, Luxembourg, registration no. in the Registre de Commerce et des Societés of Luxembourg B211906. 3

Issuer or Nexi or Company Nexi S.p.A., with headquarters in Milan, Corso Sempione 55, entry in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi and Tax Identification Number 09489670969, VAT no. 10542790968. Euronext Milan Euronext Milan, regulated market, organised and run by Borsa Italiana. FTSE Mib The Financial Times Stock Exchange Milano Indice di Borsa. Nets Merger The overall transaction consisting of the cross-border merger by incorporation of Nets Topco 2 into Nexi, which became effective on 1 July 2021. SIA Merger The overall transaction consisting of the merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi, which became effective on 31 December 2021. Group or Nexi Group Nexi and its subsidiaries, including the companies belonging to the Nets Scope and the SIA Scope. H&F Evergood H&F Lux S.à r.l., a "société à responsabilité limitée" (limited liability company) under Luxembourg law, with registered office at 15, boulevard F.W. Raiffeisen, L-2411, Luxembourg, registration no. in the Registre de Commerce et des Societés of Luxembourg B225755. Mercury Mercury UK Holdco Ltd, a company incorporated under English law, with registered office at 32 Curzon Street, London, United Kingdom, registration no. at the Companies' House of England and Wales 0963808. Mercury Payment Services Mercury Payment Services S.p.A., (formerly Setefi Services SpA), Italian public company with headquarters in Milan, Corso Sempione 55, entry in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi and Tax Identification Number 08449660581, VAT no. 10542790968. Nets The Luxembourg-based company Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l., with registered office at 15, boulevard F.W. Raiffeisen, L 2411, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registration no. with the Luxembourg Companies Register B218549, incorporated into Nexi as a result of the Nets Merger. Nexi Payments Nexi Payments S.p.A., an Italian joint-stock company with headquarters in Milan, Corso Sempione 55, entry in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi and Tax Identification Number 04107060966, VAT no. 10542790968. Nets Scope The companies of the Nets Group which, on completion of the Nets Merger, have become part of the Nexi Group. SIA Scope The companies, branches and offices of the SIA Group (specializing in the design, implementation and management of infrastructure and technology services dedicated to Financial Institutions, Central Banks, Enterprises and Public Administrations) which, on completion of the SIA Merger, have become part of the Nexi Group. 4

Poste Italiane Poste Italiane S.p.A., with registered office in Viale Europa 190, Rome, registered in the Rome Companies Register under no. 97103880585. Borsa Italiana Rules The Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana. Report on Remuneration The report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid by the Issuer in financial year 2022, drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter TUF. Issuers Regulation The Regulation on issuers adopted by CONSOB by resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented. RPT Regulation The Regulation on related-party transactions, issued by CONSOB by resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, as subsequently amended and supplemented. Report This Report on corporate governance and ownership structure, drafted pursuant to Article 123-bis TUF. Services HUB Service HUB S.p.A. (formerly, Newco 55 Srl), with headquarters in Milan, Corso Sempione 55, registered in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi, Tax Identification Number and VAT no. 11872280968. SIA SIA S.p.A., a joint-stock company under Italian law with registered office at Via Francesco Gonin 36/38, Tax Identification Number, VAT no. and entry in the Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi 10596540152, merged into Nexi as a result of the SIA Merger. TUF Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented. 5

INTRODUCTION This Report has been prepared pursuant to Article 123-bis TUF, on the basis of the template updated yearly and published by Borsa Italiana (IX edition - January 2022). In compliance with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code, the Report contains information on the actions undertaken to implement the individual recommendations contained in the principles and application criteria of the Corporate Governance Code over the reporting period. THE ISSUER'S PROFILE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE SYSTEM P ROFILE Nexi's history dates back to 1939, when six Italian banks set up a company (ICBPI - Central Institute of Italian Cooperative Banks) to create a single technological and services infrastructure supporting Italian cooperative banks. In December 2015 with the entry in the shareholding of Mercury Italy Srl1, it started an extensive transformation process, which led to the establishment of Nexi as the banking sector's paytech provider. Over time, the Company has gradually expanded its offer of products and services by organical developments and implementing synergistic takeovers (some of the main ones being CartaSì S.p.A., Bassilichi S.p.A. and Mercury Payment Services). Nexi has been listed on Euronext Milan since 16 April 2019 and was included in the FTSE Mib index in June 2019. During 2020, the Group completed the takeover of the merchant acquiring business unit of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.. In 2021, the Nexi Group, continuing its steady growth path, completed (i) two important integration transactions through the Nets Merger, i.e. the cross-border merger by incorporation of Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l. into Nexi and the SIA Merger, i.e. the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi, described in greater detail below and (ii) the takeover of the book merchant acquiring business unit, formerly UBI Banca S.p.A., of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.. The Nexi Group operates through the business lines briefly described below: Merchant Solutions The Merchant Solutions Business Unit ("BU") offers solutions and support to all types of counterparties, providing services and products for accepting digital payments, managing POS payment terminals, acquiring flows and customer care activities. Together with the Partner Banks, the BU focuses on the needs of merchants and support for their activities, supporting every type of business, from small-scale retail to large retail chains, for payments both in person and online. The Group also provides administrative and customer relationship services via Help Line S.p.A.. The services provided by this BU comprise payment acceptance products and services and POS terminal management services. The acquiring business consists of the range of products and services that enable merchants to accept payments through cards or other digital payment instruments belonging to credit or debit circuits (e.g. mobile payments). 1A SPV indirectly held by funds Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra. 6

POS management services include the configuration, activation and maintenance of POS terminals, their integration with the merchants' accounting software, fraud prevention services, dispute management and customer support services via a dedicated call centre. Nexi operates under different service models, which vary depending on the partner banks, and therefore it covers a wide extent of the value chain. The activities carried out by the Group are managed internally and/or outsourced according to service model. Thanks to the wide range of services offered, the various types of payment accepted, broad geographical coverage and value-added services, the Nexi Group constitutes a one-stop-shop for merchants from various European countries, thanks to its ability to provide merchants with omnichannel integrated solutions covering all needs. In addition, a wide range of value-added services is offered to merchants, according to their size and needs throughout their business life cycle, including, among others, invoice and receipt management, consumer and merchant financing, and loyalty solutions. E-commerce The e-commerce function monitors market trends, analyses and prioritises merchants' needs by customer segment and defines the offer of e-commerce products and services to customers. It is also responsible for planning the development and release of new products and services between the various regions, so as to create unique and modular solutions with the aim of expanding the opportunities and distribution channels for e-commerce services. Issuing Solutions Via this BU, the Group and its partner banks provide a wide range of issuing services, i.e. services relating to the supply, issue and management of private and corporate payment cards, with advanced fraud prevention systems ensuring fast, reliable and secure customer authentication and payments. In addition, the Group provides administrative services such as payment tracking and the production of monthly statements, data analysis and pricing support services, customer support and dispute management services, as well as communication and customer development services through promotional campaigns and loyalty programmes. The Issuing Solutions BU provides services for the issue of payment cards almost exclusively through partner banks (cards issued in partnership with banks). Working with the partner banks, the BU also provides go-to- market and Customer Value Management services, continuing the mission of promoting, incentivising and educating customers on the use of digital payments. Digital Banking Solutions With this business line, the Group provides three types of service: ATM Management, Clearing and Digital Corporate Banking. To cover this range of services, the Digital Banking Solutions BU relies on dedicated professionals (in different roles, such as marketing, sales, ICT and operations) and three internal Digital Factories dedicated to developing application solutions. The Group is responsible for installing and managing ATMs on behalf of partner banks. Of the ATMs managed, more than one third are "cash-in" machines, i.e. allowing both cash withdrawals and cash deposits. The service can be on a full-fleet basis, i.e. with full management of the ATM machines, or include only part of the services (outsourcing basis). On the Italian market, the Group also operates as an Automated Clearing House (ACH) for domestic and international payments pursuant to standard interbank regimes. Through a dedicated platform, the Group allows participating banks to exchange flows containing collection and payment instructions, and to calculate 7

bilateral and multilateral balances to be settled at a later date. Recently, the Group opened the "ACH Instant Payments" service, for the management of instant transfers, which differs from traditional clearing services in terms of speed of execution and 24/7 availability. The Group provides its partner banks' corporate customers with digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. For the Scandinavian market, this business unit also provides e-Security and digitisation services. These include the provision of e-Security solutions through MitID (Denmark), digitisation services enabling customers to simplify workflows and services to support the digital transformation. ** Below is a summary of the main events that led to the Group's current composition and which are also relevant for the purposes of the shareholder agreements in force at the date of this Report. 1. The Nets Merger On 1 July 2021, the cross-border merger by incorporation of Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l. ("Nets") into Nexi (the "Nets Merger") was finalised. As a result of this merger, the Nexi Group, which was already one of the main paytech players in Italy, has also gained a strong presence in some foreign markets, through the former Nets Group companies (which, as a result of the Nets Merger, have become part of the Nexi Group), opening up the prospect for Nexi of becoming one of the leading paytech companies in Europe as well. In terms of competitive positioning, the Nexi Group, through the companies belonging to the Nets Scope, is one of the leading electronic money service providers, including card issuing and merchant acquiring, in many EEA countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, Slovenia and Sweden. Therefore, through the Nets Merger, the Nexi Group has achieved greater presence in regions where the paytech sector is highly advanced or growing rapidly (i.e. Italy, the DACH and EEC/EEA regions and Poland). 2. The SIA Merger and the Push-Down On 16 December 2021, once all the conditions precedent had been met, the deed of merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. ("SIA") into Nexi (the "SIA Merger") was executed. The transaction was governed by the agreement signed on 11 February 2021 between Nexi, SIA, CDP Equity, CDPEI (formerly FSIA Investimenti) and Mercury UK, subsequently amended. The SIA Merger, completed at 23:59 on 31 December 2021, will desirably enable Nexi to consolidate its position as an industry leader at European level: the new Group enjoys unique positioning to develop new partnership agreements with the main market players. The SIA Scope includes companies engaged in the design, implementation and management of technological infrastructure and services for financial institutions, banks, companies and public authorities. In addition to Italy, SIA operates in approximately 50 countries (through companies in Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and South Africa; through branches in Belgium, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and South Africa; and through offices in the United Kingdom and Poland). In particular, the SIA Merger transaction included a push-down reorganisation (the "Push-Down") whereby Nexi Payments would receive the assets, liabilities and contractual relationships of SIA, including Sia's holding in SIApay Srl and in the foreign branches located in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and South Africa, on the understanding that the following could not be transferred: (x) SIA's financial debt, transferred to Nexi through the Merger, (y) certain specific non-regulated activities (e.g., Help Desk & Customer Operations and Card Factory services, as well as part of the above-mentioned branches and any other branch belonging to the SIA group carrying out such activities) which would be transferred to a newly incorporated 8