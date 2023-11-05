Ordinary Meeting - 4th of May 2023

Summary account of the votes on the items of agenda pursuant to article 125-quarter, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998

Item1

Approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2022, together with the Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the external Statutory Auditor. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022 and of the consolidated non-financial statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented. Related and consequent resolutions.

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result

Shares

% over the participant

capital

In Favour

1,045,097,744

99.788%

Against

1,935,347

0.185%

Abstain

285,673

0.027%

Total

1,047,318,764

100%

Item2.a

Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section I: report on the remuneration policy for the financial year 2023 (binding resolution);

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result

In Favour

Against

Shares

% over the participant

capital

894,976,008

85.454%

152,318,382

14.544%

Abstain

24,374

0.002%

Total

1,047,318,764

100%

Item2.b

Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section II: report on remuneration granted in the financial year 2022 (non-binding resolution).

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79,848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result

Shares

% over the participant

capital

In Favour

856,561,658

81.786%

Against

158,004,180

15.087%

Abstain

32,752,926

3.127%

Total

1,047,318,764

100%

Item3

Proposed authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5th, 2022 for the portion which was not implemented. Related and consequent resolutions.

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result

Shares

% over the participant

capital

In Favour

1,047,029,551

99.972%

Against

278,031

0.027%

Abstain

11,182

0.001%

Total

1,047,318,764

100%

Item4

Appointment of a Director to supplement the Board of Directors following resignation and co-option. Related and consequent resolutions.

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result

Shares

% over the participant

capital

In Favour

1,044,242,386

99.706%

Against

3,065,196

0.293%

Abstain

11,182

0.001%

Total

1,047,318,764

100%

