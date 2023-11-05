Ordinary Meeting - 4th of May 2023
Summary account of the votes on the items of agenda pursuant to article 125-quarter, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998
Item1
Approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2022, together with the Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the external Statutory Auditor. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022 and of the consolidated non-financial statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented. Related and consequent resolutions.
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
Shares
% over the participant
capital
In Favour
1,045,097,744
99.788%
Against
1,935,347
0.185%
Abstain
285,673
0.027%
Total
1,047,318,764
100%
Item2.a
Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section I: report on the remuneration policy for the financial year 2023 (binding resolution);
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
In Favour
Against
Shares
% over the participant
capital
894,976,008
85.454%
152,318,382
14.544%
Abstain
24,374
0.002%
Total
1,047,318,764
100%
Item2.b
Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section II: report on remuneration granted in the financial year 2022 (non-binding resolution).
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79,848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
Shares
% over the participant
capital
In Favour
856,561,658
81.786%
Against
158,004,180
15.087%
Abstain
32,752,926
3.127%
Total
1,047,318,764
100%
Item3
Proposed authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5th, 2022 for the portion which was not implemented. Related and consequent resolutions.
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
Shares
% over the participant
capital
In Favour
1,047,029,551
99.972%
Against
278,031
0.027%
Abstain
11,182
0.001%
Total
1,047,318,764
100%
Item4
Appointment of a Director to supplement the Board of Directors following resignation and co-option. Related and consequent resolutions.
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
Shares
% over the participant
capital
In Favour
1,044,242,386
99.706%
Against
3,065,196
0.293%
Abstain
11,182
0.001%
Total
1,047,318,764
100%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2023 10:07:05 UTC.