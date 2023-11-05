Ordinary Meeting - 4th of May 2023

Summary account of the votes on the items of agenda pursuant to article 125-quarter, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998

Item1

Approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2022, together with the Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the external Statutory Auditor. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022 and of the consolidated non-financial statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented. Related and consequent resolutions.

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result

Shares % over the participant capital In Favour 1,045,097,744 99.788% Against 1,935,347 0.185% Abstain 285,673 0.027% Total 1,047,318,764 100%

Item2.a

Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section I: report on the remuneration policy for the financial year 2023 (binding resolution);

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 1,047,318,764 equal to 79.848% of the no. 1,311,638,938 shares making up the share capital.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result