Nexi S p A : TCFD Report

Through the following report, Nexi Group is committed to reporting on what it has done to contribute to the fight against climate change: the document is structured into four areas of detail, which correspond to the disclosure areas defined by the Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosures (TCFD), concerning the approach to climate change in terms of governance, strategy, risk and opportunity analysis, metrics used and objec- tives.
The Group has a Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee to support the Board of Directors in assessing risks and opportunities arising from climate change, and an ESG strategy that identifies decarbonization as one of the main pillars. During 2022, the Nexi Group continued to work diligently quantifying its emissions impacts more accurately and comprehensively considering the overall scope following the acquisitions of SIA and Nets, and undertook the updating of its GHG emission reduction targets already approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, which are still pending.
The targets have the ambition to reach Net Zero by 2040, ten years ahead of 2050 (the target set by the European Union in response to the Paris Agreement) and concern the reduction of absolute GHG emissions of Scope 1 and 2 in Italy by 42% by 2030, starting from the 2020 baseline, and the commitment for 78% of capital goods suppliers in Italy to adhere to SBTi by 2025.
In addition, the Group has started to neutralize its emissions from 2022 onwards on the 2021 carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon credits, in particular through a water quality improvement project in Rwanda and a forest protection project in Zimbabwe.
Finally, during the last two years, an initial analysis was conducted to identify and assess the risks and opportunities arising from climate change, quantifying their economic impacts through the construction of future scenarios along the entire value chain.
4
Governance
In 2022, in accordance with the previous year, Nexi Group identifies "climate change" as
material topic.
The Board of Directors (BoD) represents the highest governing body for climate-relatedissues and for overseeing the definition of the Group's response to climate change.
The BoD is the body responsible for developing strategies and policies, setting sustainability objectives and commitments, overseeing the application of the Sustainability Policy, and assessing the results and the adequacy of sustainability guidelines. The Board defines the path of progressive integration of the Top Management and Executive Directors' strategic objectives with sustainability aspects, for climate change. In addition, the Board approves and supervises the involvement in external initiatives and formalises reporting obligations and action plans.
The Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee supports the Board in promoting activities related to climate impacts on the Group, including the process of risks and opportunities arising from climate change. The Committee is established within Nexi Spa's Board of Directors and is assigned consultative, propositional, and preparatory functions to assist the Board withclimate-relatedactivities.
Climate-related topics are scheduled in the agenda of the Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee as part of the periodic updates of the Corporate and Social Responsibility function to the Committee itself. The Committee examines and evaluates the issues related to the conduct of business and the dynamics of interaction with stakeholders, but also monitors the Group's positioning on sustainability issues, aiming for constant alignment with current and emerging regulations and market best practices.
Within the next two years, the Group plans to have one or more board members with competencies inclimate-relatedissues. The Board of Directors has launched a series of reflections to further enhance expertise on ESG issues, including climate-related issues, useful to support and undertake further initiatives in this area by the Group in the medium-long term. In this regard, in 2022 the Group began planning specific training activities to be carried out during 2023.
Furthermore, in terms of the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues:
theChief Risks Officer (CRO) is responsible for risk management activities and oversees the implementation of the ERM Framework, including ESG assessment. The CRO reports quarterly to the Risk Control and Sustainability Committee and directly to the CEO;
theChief Information Officer (CIO) is responsible for ensuring business continuity, in- cluding initiatives taken against acute physical risks and improving the energy efficiency of the Group's data centres, and reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer;
the director of the Global Real Estate and Facility Management function reports on a regular basis to the Chief Administrative Officer and oversees all activities related to creating a green and more energy efficient workplace by identifying and implementing energy efficiency improvement initiatives in all office buildings and production facilities;
the director of the Group Procurement function reports to the CFO and is responsible for managing procurement actions, includingclimate-relatedaspects. He is also responsi- ble for qualifying suppliers in terms of environmental issues;