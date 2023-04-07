Nexi S p A : TCFD Report

TCFD Report

TCFD REPORT

Executive Summary

Through the following report, Nexi Group is committed to reporting on what it has done to contribute to the fight against climate change: the document is structured into four areas of detail, which correspond to the disclosure areas defined by the Task Force on Climate -relatedFinancial Disclosures (TCFD), concerning the approach to climate change in terms of governance, strategy, risk and opportunity analysis, metrics used and objec- tives.

The Group has a Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee to support the Board of Directors in assessing risks and opportunities arising from climate change, and an ESG strategy that identifies decarbonization as one of the main pillars. During 2022, the Nexi Group continued to work diligently quantifying its emissions impacts more accurately and comprehensively considering the overall scope following the acquisitions of SIA and Nets, and undertook the updating of its GHG emission reduction targets already approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, which are still pending.

The targets have the ambition to reach Net Zero by 2040, ten years ahead of 2050 (the target set by the European Union in response to the Paris Agreement) and concern the reduction of absolute GHG emissions of Scope 1 and 2 in Italy by 42% by 2030, starting from the 2020 baseline, and the commitment for 78% of capital goods suppliers in Italy to adhere to SBTi by 2025.

In addition, the Group has started to neutralize its emissions from 2022 onwards on the 2021 carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon credits, in particular through a water quality improvement project in Rwanda and a forest protection project in Zimbabwe.

Finally, during the last two years, an initial analysis was conducted to identify and assess the risks and opportunities arising from climate change, quantifying their economic impacts through the construction of future scenarios along the entire value chain.

