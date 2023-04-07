Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nexi S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-06 am EDT
7.356 EUR   +1.86%
11:55aNexi S P A : Notice of filing of documents
PU
11:55aNexi S P A : 2022 Report and financial statements
PU
11:55aNexi S P A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexi S p A : TCFD Report

04/07/2023 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCFD REPORT

Executive Summary

4

Governance

5

Strategy

6

Climate-related risks and opportunities

7

Metrics and targets

12

TCFD Report

TCFD REPORT

Executive Summary

Through the following report, Nexi Group is committed to reporting on what it has done to contribute to the fight against climate change: the document is structured into four areas of detail, which correspond to the disclosure areas defined by the Task Force on Climate -relatedFinancial Disclosures (TCFD), concerning the approach to climate change in terms of governance, strategy, risk and opportunity analysis, metrics used and objec- tives.

The Group has a Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee to support the Board of Directors in assessing risks and opportunities arising from climate change, and an ESG strategy that identifies decarbonization as one of the main pillars. During 2022, the Nexi Group continued to work diligently quantifying its emissions impacts more accurately and comprehensively considering the overall scope following the acquisitions of SIA and Nets, and undertook the updating of its GHG emission reduction targets already approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, which are still pending.

The targets have the ambition to reach Net Zero by 2040, ten years ahead of 2050 (the target set by the European Union in response to the Paris Agreement) and concern the reduction of absolute GHG emissions of Scope 1 and 2 in Italy by 42% by 2030, starting from the 2020 baseline, and the commitment for 78% of capital goods suppliers in Italy to adhere to SBTi by 2025.

In addition, the Group has started to neutralize its emissions from 2022 onwards on the 2021 carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon credits, in particular through a water quality improvement project in Rwanda and a forest protection project in Zimbabwe.

Finally, during the last two years, an initial analysis was conducted to identify and assess the risks and opportunities arising from climate change, quantifying their economic impacts through the construction of future scenarios along the entire value chain.

4

Governance

In 2022, in accordance with the previous year, Nexi Group identifies "climate change" as

  1. material topic.

The Board of Directors (BoD) represents the highest governing body for climate-relatedissues and for overseeing the definition of the Group's response to climate change.

The BoD is the body responsible for developing strategies and policies, setting sustainability objectives and commitments, overseeing the application of the Sustainability Policy, and assessing the results and the adequacy of sustainability guidelines. The Board defines the path of progressive integration of the Top Management and Executive Directors' strategic objectives with sustainability aspects, for climate change. In addition, the Board approves and supervises the involvement in external initiatives and formalises reporting obligations and action plans.

The Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee supports the Board in promoting activities related to climate impacts on the Group, including the process of risks and opportunities arising from climate change. The Committee is established within Nexi Spa's Board of Directors and is assigned consultative, propositional, and preparatory functions to assist the Board with climate-relatedactivities.

Climate-related topics are scheduled in the agenda of the Control and Risk and Sustainability Committee as part of the periodic updates of the Corporate and Social Responsibility function to the Committee itself. The Committee examines and evaluates the issues related to the conduct of business and the dynamics of interaction with stakeholders, but also monitors the Group's positioning on sustainability issues, aiming for constant alignment with current and emerging regulations and market best practices.

Within the next two years, the Group plans to have one or more board members with competencies in climate-relatedissues. The Board of Directors has launched a series of reflections to further enhance expertise on ESG issues, including climate-related issues, useful to support and undertake further initiatives in this area by the Group in the medium-long term. In this regard, in 2022 the Group began planning specific training activities to be carried out during 2023.

Furthermore, in terms of the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues:

  • the Chief Risks Officer (CRO) is responsible for risk management activities and oversees the implementation of the ERM Framework, including ESG assessment. The CRO reports quarterly to the Risk Control and Sustainability Committee and directly to the CEO;
  • the Chief Information Officer (CIO) is responsible for ensuring business continuity, in- cluding initiatives taken against acute physical risks and improving the energy efficiency of the Group's data centres, and reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer;
  • the director of the Global Real Estate and Facility Management function reports on a regular basis to the Chief Administrative Officer and oversees all activities related to creating a green and more energy efficient workplace by identifying and implementing energy efficiency improvement initiatives in all office buildings and production facilities;
  • the director of the Group Procurement function reports to the CFO and is responsible for managing procurement actions, including climate-relatedaspects. He is also responsi- ble for qualifying suppliers in terms of environmental issues;

TCFD Report

5

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEXI S.P.A
11:55aNexi S P A : Notice of filing of documents
PU
11:55aNexi S P A : 2022 Report and financial statements
PU
11:55aNexi S P A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
PU
11:55aNexi S P A : TCFD Report
PU
04/05Italy, digital payment firms and retailers at odds over deal to cut fees
RE
04/03Europeans in the green; Saipem tops the Mib.
AN
04/03Stock exchanges in green; OPEC decision+index on markets.
AN
04/03Futures await Bags down except London
AN
03/31Insider Buy: Neximmune
MT
03/31Europeans up; US PCE instills optimism
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 270 M 3 571 M 3 571 M
Net income 2022 240 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2022 5 440 M 5 940 M 5 940 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 9 643 M 10 530 M 10 530 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 197
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,36 €
Average target price 11,31 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A-0.14%10 530
FISERV, INC.11.15%70 422
BLOCK, INC.8.37%41 091
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.82%27 724
EDENRED SE10.89%15 342
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.07%15 263
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer