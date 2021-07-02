Nexi S p A : July 1st 2021 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l. into Nexi

Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l. into Nexi.

Change to the Share Capital

Effectiveness of the appointment of Bo Nilsson and Stefan Goetz as directors of Nexi

Milan, 1 July 2021. Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") announces that today the cross-border merger by incorporation of Nets Topco 2 S.à r.l. ("Nets") into Nexi (the "Nets Merger") became effective.

A total amount of 406,628,176 Nexi shares, with no express par value, were issued to service the Nets Merger, and allocated to Nets shareholders, for a capital increase of Euro 36,966,198.00. As a result of this capital increase, Nexi's share capital amounts to Euro 94,036,905.00, divided into 1,034,405,953 ordinary shares.

Pursuant to Article 85-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999 (as subsequently amended), the new composition of the fully subscribed and paid-in share capital, as resulting from the completion of the Nets Merger, is outlined in the table below. The declaration of the change to Nexi's share capital was filed with the Companies' Register of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi, on 16 June 2021, effective from 1 July 2021 (i.e., from the effective date of the Nets Merger).

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro No. of shares Unit Euro No. of shares Unit par. value par. value Total of which: 94,036,905.00 1,034,405,953 - 57,070,707.00 627,777,777 - Ordinary shares (regular dividend entitlement: 94,036,905.00 1,034,405,953 - 57,070,707.00 627,777,777 01/01/2021 - Current Coupon Number: 1

Starting from today, as the effective date of the Nets Merger, Bo Nilsson and Stefan Goetz also took office as directors of Nexi, with the consequent increase in the number of directors of Nexi from 13 to 15, in compliance with the resolution approved by Nexi's ordinary shareholders' meeting on 3 March 2021. The assessment of the requirements of the aforementioned directors provided by the applicable regulations and by the Corporate Governance Code will be carried out at the first meeting of the Board of Directors, in compliance with the regulations in force, it being understood that the aforementioned

