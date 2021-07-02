Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nexi S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexi S p A : July 2nd 2021 Bigbank chooses Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

07/02/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Bigbank chooses Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

Bigbank, an international Estonian-owned bank offering personalised financial products, has chosen European payment services provider Nets, to provide issuer processing and digital services, including virtual cards and mobile payment capabilities.

As a licensed credit institution, Bigbank delivers financial services to European private and corporate customers with a focus on loans, corporate loans and term deposits in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Fin- land, Sweden and Bulgaria. The bank also provides cross-border deposit services in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria, and the partnership will further extend Nets' footprint across Europe.

Nets will support Bigbank's core offering by delivering issuer processing and innovative digital services through its strong modular-based platform. This will include tokenisation, with access to Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as instant issuing with virtual cards and digital PIN. Nets will also provide Bigbank with state-of-the-art card personalisation, customer services, and fraud and dispute services.

"As a frontrunner in the European payment service industry, Nets will help enable our customers to improve their lives through seamless financial services," said Martin Länts, CEO of Bigbank. "The benefits of scale and international reach that Nets provides will be invaluable as we grow our digital services offering across Europe."

Henrik Anker Jørgensen, CEO of Nets Estonia AS & Head of Baltic region in Nets, added, "We are very much looking forward to providing Bigbank with our modular and flexible processing platform, helping them in their journey to become the digital financial service provider of choice in their European markets."

About Bigbank

Bigbank is an Estonian-owned bank with nearly 30 years of experience, providing loans and deposits to private and corporate customers in nine countries across Europe with a vision to become the most recommended digital service provider in the countries we operate. For more information please see: www.bigbank.eu

About Nets

Believing in simplicity and security as the foundation for growth and progress, Nets powers payment solutions for an easier tomorrow for banks, businesses and consumers across Europe. For more information please see: www.nets.eu. Nets is a part of Nexi Group - the leading European PayTech. For more information please see: www.nexigroup.com

p. 1 - 2

2 - 2

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 10:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXI S.P.A
06:22aNEXI S P A  : July 1st 2021 Effectiveness of the merger by incorporation of Nets..
PU
06:22aNEXI S P A  : June 30th 2021 Approval and publication of the prospectus for the ..
PU
06:22aNEXI S P A  : July 2nd 2021 Bigbank chooses Nets for issuer processing and digit..
PU
01:44aNEXI S P A  : S&P Maintains Nexi's BB- Ratings On CreditWatch Positive On Pendin..
MT
06/29NEXI S P A  : 29 giugno 2021 Avviso di pubblicazione del Verbale Assembleare
PU
06/21NEXI S P A  : 21 giugno 2021 Pubblicazione del rendiconto sintetico delle votazi..
PU
06/21NEXI S P A  : 21 giugno 2021 Approvata dall'assemblea straordinaria degli azioni..
PU
06/16NEXI S P A  : June 16th 2021 Nexi and Nets sign merger deed to combine the two g..
PU
06/14NEXI S P A  : 14 giugno 2021 La banca leader dei paesi Nordici prolunga la sua p..
PU
06/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Halfords, J Sainsbury, Uber...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 152 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net income 2021 267 M 315 M 315 M
Net Debt 2021 2 086 M 2 466 M 2 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 11 752 M 13 926 M 13 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 989
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,73 €
Average target price 19,58 €
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXI S.P.A14.63%14 111
SQUARE, INC.11.12%109 261
FISERV, INC.-4.85%72 671
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.77%56 749
AFTERPAY LIMITED0.89%28 385
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.98%21 866