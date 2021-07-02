Nexi S p A : July 2nd 2021 Bigbank chooses Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

Press Release

Bigbank chooses Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

Bigbank, an international Estonian-owned bank offering personalised financial products, has chosen European payment services provider Nets, to provide issuer processing and digital services, including virtual cards and mobile payment capabilities.

As a licensed credit institution, Bigbank delivers financial services to European private and corporate customers with a focus on loans, corporate loans and term deposits in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Fin- land, Sweden and Bulgaria. The bank also provides cross-border deposit services in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria, and the partnership will further extend Nets' footprint across Europe.

Nets will support Bigbank's core offering by delivering issuer processing and innovative digital services through its strong modular-based platform. This will include tokenisation, with access to Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as instant issuing with virtual cards and digital PIN. Nets will also provide Bigbank with state-of-the-art card personalisation, customer services, and fraud and dispute services.

"As a frontrunner in the European payment service industry, Nets will help enable our customers to improve their lives through seamless financial services," said Martin Länts, CEO of Bigbank. "The benefits of scale and international reach that Nets provides will be invaluable as we grow our digital services offering across Europe."

Henrik Anker Jørgensen, CEO of Nets Estonia AS & Head of Baltic region in Nets, added, "We are very much looking forward to providing Bigbank with our modular and flexible processing platform, helping them in their journey to become the digital financial service provider of choice in their European markets."

