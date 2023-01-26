Nexi, Stefan Goetz leaves board position, Johannes Korp appointed

Advanced search
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:10:43 2023-01-26 am EST
8.033 EUR   +0.41%
10:30aNexi, Stefan Goetz leaves board position, Johannes Korp appointed
AN
01/25Mib falls but holds 25,800; Nexi at tail end
AN
01/19Hellman & Friedman weighs options for Italy's TeamSystem -sources
RE
01/26/2023 | 10:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Thursday that non-executive and non-independent board member Stefan Goetz has tendered his resignation effective today, due to unforeseen professional commitments.

Based on communications to the company and the public, Goetz does not hold shares in the company at the time of his resignation.

The board also co-opted Johannes Korp as a new non-executive and non-independent member.

The new director will hold office until the next shareholders' meeting and, as of the date of this announcement, does not hold any shares in the company.

Nexi trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR8.04 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 279 M 3 572 M 3 572 M
Net income 2022 272 M 296 M 296 M
Net Debt 2022 5 634 M 6 136 M 6 136 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 10 491 M 11 427 M 11 427 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 197
Free-Float 63,3%
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 11,62 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A8.61%11 427
FISERV, INC.2.61%66 297
BLOCK, INC.28.56%48 467
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.12.44%30 198
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.05%14 773
WEX INC.10.69%7 874