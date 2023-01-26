Nexi, Stefan Goetz leaves board position, Johannes Korp appointed

(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Thursday that non-executive and non-independent board member Stefan Goetz has tendered his resignation effective today, due to unforeseen professional commitments.

Based on communications to the company and the public, Goetz does not hold shares in the company at the time of his resignation.

The board also co-opted Johannes Korp as a new non-executive and non-independent member.

The new director will hold office until the next shareholders' meeting and, as of the date of this announcement, does not hold any shares in the company.

Nexi trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR8.04 per share.

