(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.1776, for a total value of EUR10.3 million.

Since the start of the buyback plan to date, the company has purchased 9.4 million of its own shares, or 0.7 percent of its share capital.

Nexi's stock closed Monday down 2.6 percent at EUR6.03 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.