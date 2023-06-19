Nexi employees strike, clash over wages and bonuses

(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa employees will strike next June 22 and 23, causing problems with withdrawals and pos payments, Startmag reported Monday.

While the merger by incorporation of SIA Spa into Nexi has shaped a giant in the field of digital payments of about 5,000 employees, with headquarters in Corso Sempione in Milan, it seems to have created a lot of discontent among employees who complain of a marked deterioration in working conditions, as the energy, economy, mobility and innovation news site explains.

"The staff," the unions complain, "have maintained the different economic and regulatory levels of their home companies, and therefore there are many situations in which people, despite working side by side and doing the same activities, have profoundly different economic treatments.

The second-level agreement at SIA was more favorable than the one at Nexi, which is why the unions would like to make it the model for the entire group.

In detail, the workers denounce "a heavy climate of widespread malaise that affects all employees across the board," and the failure to "provide Energy Bonus, failure to allow 100% smart working for parents of under-14s, 'questionable' professional evaluation forms, just to name a few, represent, in our opinion, conscious choices of the company's management."

The firmness with which Nexi rejects workers' demands is creating a new front, as Startmag points out, "The company justifies its rigidity with alleged economic sustainability, fairness among colleagues, and the ultimate goal of the good of employees. We find the concepts of sustainability, fairness, and "good of employees" at least curious compared to the "legitimate" compensation bestowed on top management: in 2019, Nexi's Ad and CFO were in first place - more than EUR43 million - and fourth place - more than EUR17 million - of salaries among managers of Italian listed companies. In 2022, Ads and executives had salaries in the range of EUR million. In 2023, there is an LTI program that provides EUR5 million of additional bonus for a small number of beneficiaries."

Nexi's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR7.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

