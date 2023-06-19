Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nexi S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:41:29 2023-06-19 am EDT
7.254 EUR   -0.85%
06:14aNexi employees strike, clash over wages and bonuses
AN
06/08Trading rises in anticipation; Mib holds at 27,100
AN
06/01Futures up; wait for U.S. Senate vote
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexi employees strike, clash over wages and bonuses

06/19/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa employees will strike next June 22 and 23, causing problems with withdrawals and pos payments, Startmag reported Monday.

While the merger by incorporation of SIA Spa into Nexi has shaped a giant in the field of digital payments of about 5,000 employees, with headquarters in Corso Sempione in Milan, it seems to have created a lot of discontent among employees who complain of a marked deterioration in working conditions, as the energy, economy, mobility and innovation news site explains.

"The staff," the unions complain, "have maintained the different economic and regulatory levels of their home companies, and therefore there are many situations in which people, despite working side by side and doing the same activities, have profoundly different economic treatments.

The second-level agreement at SIA was more favorable than the one at Nexi, which is why the unions would like to make it the model for the entire group.

In detail, the workers denounce "a heavy climate of widespread malaise that affects all employees across the board," and the failure to "provide Energy Bonus, failure to allow 100% smart working for parents of under-14s, 'questionable' professional evaluation forms, just to name a few, represent, in our opinion, conscious choices of the company's management."

The firmness with which Nexi rejects workers' demands is creating a new front, as Startmag points out, "The company justifies its rigidity with alleged economic sustainability, fairness among colleagues, and the ultimate goal of the good of employees. We find the concepts of sustainability, fairness, and "good of employees" at least curious compared to the "legitimate" compensation bestowed on top management: in 2019, Nexi's Ad and CFO were in first place - more than EUR43 million - and fourth place - more than EUR17 million - of salaries among managers of Italian listed companies. In 2022, Ads and executives had salaries in the range of EUR million. In 2023, there is an LTI program that provides EUR5 million of additional bonus for a small number of beneficiaries."

Nexi's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR7.28 per share.

https://www.startmag.it/economia/nexi-ecco-perche-i-dipendenti-sono-imbufaliti-con-bertoluzzo/

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about NEXI S.P.A
06:14aNexi employees strike, clash over wages and bonuses
AN
06/08Trading rises in anticipation; Mib holds at 27,100
AN
06/01Futures up; wait for U.S. Senate vote
AN
05/31Positive macro data does not save the stock markets
AN
05/29Mib worst among Europeans; MPS tops the Mib
AN
05/24Banco BPM to Choose Bidder for EUR2 Billion Payments Business by Early August, CEO Says
MT
05/22Nexi : Fundamental upside, adverse momentum
Alphavalue
05/15May 15th 2023 Itas Pay : a new payment institution of the ITAS Group Set up thanks to the ..
PU
05/12Nexi : Another quarter with no surprises  what’s next?
Alphavalue
05/11Global markets live: Bayer, ING, Merck, Sonos, Walt Disney....
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 409 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
Net income 2023 326 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2023 4 921 M 5 375 M 5 375 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 595 M 10 482 M 10 482 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 221
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,32 €
Average target price 11,08 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Head-Group Finance, Strategy & Transformation
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Head-Group Information Technology
Daniela Bragante Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A-0.68%10 482
FISERV, INC.18.69%74 052
BLOCK, INC.5.84%40 466
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.37%26 373
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.32.64%17 988
EDENRED SE21.23%16 778
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer