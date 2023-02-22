Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nexi S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:45:02 2023-02-22 am EST
7.412 EUR   -1.96%
03:18aNexi kicks off EUR5 million buyback program
AN
02/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors to Parse Fed Officials' Hawkish Comments
DJ
02/08Nexi S P A : February 8th 2023 Nexi launches “Nexi Digital Finland” to accelerate digital payments in Europe Nets, part of Nexi Group, establishes the first hub of its kind in the Nordics to advance the digitalisation of payments within Europe.
PU
Nexi kicks off EUR5 million buyback program

02/22/2023 | 03:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Wednesday that it has kicked off its buyback plan, approved by shareholders in May last year, to provide itself with treasury shares to service its medium- to long-term incentive plan.

By Nov. 5, the paytech will be able to buy back 625,000 of its own ordinary shares, representing less than 0.1 percent of its share capital, for up to EUR5 million.

As of today, the company holds 178,291 treasury shares, which is close to 0.01 percent of its current share capital.

Nexi's stock is down 0.8 percent at EUR7.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 272 M 3 491 M 3 491 M
Net income 2022 236 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2022 5 439 M 5 804 M 5 804 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 9 914 M 10 579 M 10 579 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 10 197
Free-Float 63,3%
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,56 €
Average target price 11,49 €
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A2.63%10 579
FISERV, INC.14.15%73 263
BLOCK, INC.14.50%45 128
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.13.89%30 607
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.28%15 752
WEX INC.17.44%8 378