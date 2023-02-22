Nexi kicks off EUR5 million buyback program

(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Wednesday that it has kicked off its buyback plan, approved by shareholders in May last year, to provide itself with treasury shares to service its medium- to long-term incentive plan.

By Nov. 5, the paytech will be able to buy back 625,000 of its own ordinary shares, representing less than 0.1 percent of its share capital, for up to EUR5 million.

As of today, the company holds 178,291 treasury shares, which is close to 0.01 percent of its current share capital.

Nexi's stock is down 0.8 percent at EUR7.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

