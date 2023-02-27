Nexi takes over merchant acquiring business of Banco Sabadell

(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Monday that it has signed an agreement for a long-term partnership in the Spanish market with Banco Sabadell SA.

Under the agreement, Nexi will take over 80 percent of Banco Sabadell's merchant acquiring business, following the spin-off of the asset to PayComet SL, a subsidiary of the Spanish institution, for an upfront cash consideration of EUR280 million, reflecting an enterprise value of EUR350 million for the entire capital of the asset.

Nexi will finance the transaction entirely from available cash resources. There is also an exclusive distribution agreement with an initial term of 10 years, with two potential renewals of an additional five years each.

Upon completion of the transaction, Nexi will acquire more than 380,000 merchants and transaction volumes of about EUR48 billion- The merchant acquiring business is expected to generate Ebitda of about EUR30 million, based on 2023 figures, with an expected implied EV/Ebitda multiple for 2023 of about 11.5 times. Closing of the transaction is expected by year-end.

Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi, commented, "We are very proud to have been chosen by Banco Sabadell, the best possible strategic partner in Spain, for our consolidated technological and product capabilities. Through this partnership we enter with a strong position in a market that we have always considered particularly attractive for digital payments and with great potential for further profitable and sustainable growth in the long term, much like Italy. This transaction, which further expands our development opportunities, is a very important step in our strategy as Europe's leading paytech that best combines European scale and proximity to the market and customers."

"The agreement with Banco Sabadell will allow us to be deeply rooted in the market thanks to a partner that fully shares our ambition to accelerate the development of digital payments in Spain with product and commercial innovation. We are confident in the combined capabilities of our teams and their willingness to drive strong growth together."

Nexi's stock closed Monday up 2.4 percent to EUR7.61 per share.

