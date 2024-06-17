(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Monday that between June 10 and June 14 it took over 4.8 million of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR6.5.9439 and a total value of EUR28.5 million.

Thus, the company holds 14.2 million treasury shares or 1.1 percent of the share capital.

Nexi, on Monday, closed 1.6 percent in the red at EUR5.57 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.