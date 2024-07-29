(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Monday that from July 22 to 26 it took over 5.7 million of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR5.6944 and a total value of EUR32.4 million.

Thus, the company holds 34.2 million treasury shares or 2.7 percent of the share capital.

Nexi on Monday closed down 2.1 percent at EUR5.57 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

