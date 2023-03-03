Advanced search
    NEXI   IT0005366767

NEXI S.P.A

(NEXI)
2023-03-03
7.784 EUR   +2.66%
12:18pNexi takes over own shares for nearly EUR2 million
AN
03/02Only London up; good accounts for Maire Tecnimont
AN
03/01Mib veers downward in finale; Moncler bullish
AN
Nexi takes over own shares for nearly EUR2 million

03/03/2023
(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Friday that it bought back 245,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 22 and March 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR7.5613, for a total value of EUR1.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 423,291 treasury shares, representing a little more than 0 percent of its share capital.

Nexi's stock closed Friday up 2.4 percent at EUR7.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 270 M 3 467 M 3 467 M
Net income 2022 240 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2022 5 440 M 5 768 M 5 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 0,18%
Capitalization 9 943 M 10 545 M 10 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 197
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart NEXI S.P.A
Nexi S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEXI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,58 €
Average target price 11,65 €
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Bertoluzzo Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Mingrone Chief Financial Officer
Michaela Castelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Dallona Chief Information Officer
Federico Ferlenghi Head-Operations & Help Line
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXI S.P.A2.93%10 545
FISERV, INC.15.82%73 528
BLOCK, INC.24.19%46 982
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.11.48%29 136
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.69%15 617
WEX INC.18.78%8 384