Nexi takes over own shares for nearly EUR2 million

(Alliance News) - Nexi Spa announced Friday that it bought back 245,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 22 and March 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR7.5613, for a total value of EUR1.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 423,291 treasury shares, representing a little more than 0 percent of its share capital.

Nexi's stock closed Friday up 2.4 percent at EUR7.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.