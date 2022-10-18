Advanced search
October 18th 2022 Nexi: +185% in-store mobile transactions Volume of in-store mobile purchases also growing 164% in the first half of 2022. Number of Nexi cards registered on Mobile Payments apps up 58%

10/18/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Nexi: +185% in-store mobile transactions

Volume of in-store mobile purchases also growing 164% in the first half of 2022

Number of Nexi cards registered on Mobile Payments apps up 58%

Milan, 18 October 2022 - In the first 6 months of the year, Nexi recorded a 185% increase in in-store smartphone transactions in Italy, representing a 164% growth in volumes, compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the first half of 2022, the PayTech processed 76% of all in-store mobile transactions in Italy, increasingly driving the development of this segment which is confirmed to be growing steadily - indeed, according to figures released today by the Innovative Payments Observatory of School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, in the first six months of the year there has been an overall increase of 139% (vs. first six months of 2021), reaching a value of €6 billion.

90% of this amount, representing a further acceleration from previous years, was generated by purchases made with apps such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, which provide for the virtualization of the card on a smartphone - a clear indication of how Italians prefer these solutions for their in-store mobile purchases.

Confirmation of this can also be found in the growth of Nexi cards registered on payment apps: +58% in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

Nexi

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high‐growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e‐commerce expertise and industry‐specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best‐in‐class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone. www.nexi.it www.nexigroup.com

Nexi - External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis

Matteo Abbondanza

Valentina Piana

daniele.desanctis@nexigroup.com

matteo.abbondanza@nexigroup.com

valentina.piana@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +39 346/015.1000

Mobile: +39.348/406.8858

Mobile: +39.342/046.7761

1

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
