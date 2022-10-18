October 18th 2022 Nexi: +185% in-store mobile transactions Volume of in-store mobile purchases also growing 164% in the first half of 2022. Number of Nexi cards registered on Mobile Payments apps up 58%

Nexi: +185% in-store mobile transactions

Volume of in-store mobile purchases also growing 164% in the first half of 2022

Number of Nexi cards registered on Mobile Payments apps up 58%

Milan, 18 October 2022 - In the first 6 months of the year, Nexi recorded a 185% increase in in-store smartphone transactions in Italy, representing a 164% growth in volumes, compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the first half of 2022, the PayTech processed 76% of all in-store mobile transactions in Italy, increasingly driving the development of this segment which is confirmed to be growing steadily - indeed, according to figures released today by the Innovative Payments Observatory of School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, in the first six months of the year there has been an overall increase of 139% (vs. first six months of 2021), reaching a value of €6 billion.

90% of this amount, representing a further acceleration from previous years, was generated by purchases made with apps such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, which provide for the virtualization of the card on a smartphone - a clear indication of how Italians prefer these solutions for their in-store mobile purchases.

Confirmation of this can also be found in the growth of Nexi cards registered on payment apps: +58% in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

