October 19th 2022 Nexi and Illimity: a new partnership to support Italian SMEs The PayTech's collection solutions now available on b-ilty, the first Digital Business Store offering financial services to small and medium-size enterprises

Nexi and Illimity:

a new partnership to support Italian SMEs

The PayTech's collection solutions now available on b-ilty, the first Digital Business Store

offering financial services to small and medium-size enterprises

Milan, 19 October 2022 - Nexi, the European PayTech, and Illimity Bank S.p.A. ("Illimity" or the "Bank"), a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs: b-ilty, Illimity's digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi's digital collection solutions.

As of today, Italian SMEs will be able to rent or purchase Nexi's collection products and services by accessing the b-ilty platform, thus equipping themselves with the best technology solutions available on the market that will allow them to accept any type of payment in a convenient, swift and secure manner.

Through the b-ilty portal, in fact, customers will be able to access a dedicated offering specially designed for them by Nexi and digitally request through the Nexi portal the products best suited to their needs. The signing of the contract is also carried out in a totally digital manner, thus providing for a practical and fast user experience, allowing entrepreneurs and SMEs to carry out the transaction from their own offices, at any time, without the need to go to a bank branch and without any paper documents.

Furthermore, the range of products made available by Nexi together with the b-ilty digital platform, will create an innovative and unique offering dedicated to SMEs to support them in a market that is increasingly demanding best-in-class technologies to meet the needs of various product categories.

Carlo Panella, Head of Direct Banking at illimity, commented: "The partnership with Nexi allows us to further expand the b-ilty offering by making available, once again, a simple solution that provides real support to businesses. b-ilty was, indeed, created to simplify SMEs' activities - the constant evolution of the offering will therefore continue along this path to keep ahead of the ever-changing and diverse needs of businesses."

The digital payments collection offering, the setup of the POS terminal and all technical support services are provided by Nexi - a guarantee of reliability that comes on top of the availability of a personal Relationship Manager for each b-ilty customer and Smart Care, the 24/7 professional call center provided by Illimity.

"The penetration of digital payments is growing significantly throughout Europe, including in Italy where they now account for about one-third of all payments and are steadily gaining momentum," said Giulio Vasconi, Head of Marketing Merchant Services & Solutions in Nexi. "The partnership with Illimity allows us to take another fundamental step towards the spread of digital collection solutions capable of tapping into the needs of SMEs and guaranteeing them tangible advantages in terms of efficiency, speed, reliability, increased business, as well as compliance with the latest regulatory requirements.

1