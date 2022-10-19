October 19th 2022 Nexi and Illimity: a new partnership to support Italian SMEs The PayTech's collection solutions now available on b-ilty, the first Digital Business Store offering financial services to small and medium-size enterprises
Milan, 19 October 2022 - Nexi, the European PayTech, and Illimity Bank S.p.A. ("Illimity" or the "Bank"), a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs: b-ilty, Illimity's digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi's digital collection solutions.
As of today, Italian SMEs will be able to rent or purchase Nexi's collection products and services by accessing the b-ilty platform, thus equipping themselves with the best technology solutions available on the market that will allow them to accept any type of payment in a convenient, swift and secure manner.
Through the b-ilty portal, in fact, customers will be able to access a dedicated offering specially designed for them by Nexi and digitally request through the Nexi portal the products best suited to their needs. The signing of the contract is also carried out in a totally digital manner, thus providing for a practical and fast user experience, allowing entrepreneurs and SMEs to carry out the transaction from their own offices, at any time, without the need to go to a bank branch and without any paper documents.
Furthermore, the range of products made available by Nexi together with the b-ilty digital platform, will create an innovative and unique offering dedicated to SMEs to support them in a market that is increasingly demanding best-in-class technologies to meet the needs of various product categories.
Carlo Panella, Head of Direct Banking at illimity, commented: "The partnership with Nexi allows us to further expand the b-ilty offering by making available, once again, a simple solution that provides real support to businesses. b-ilty was, indeed, created to simplify SMEs' activities - the constant evolution of the offering will therefore continue along this path to keep ahead of the ever-changing and diverse needs of businesses."
The digital payments collection offering, the setup of the POS terminal and all technical support services are provided by Nexi - a guarantee of reliability that comes on top of the availability of a personal Relationship Manager for each b-ilty customer and Smart Care, the 24/7 professional call center provided by Illimity.
"The penetration of digital payments is growing significantly throughout Europe, including in Italy where they now account for about one-third of all payments and are steadily gaining momentum," said Giulio Vasconi, Head of Marketing Merchant Services & Solutions in Nexi. "The partnership with Illimity allows us to take another fundamental step towards the spread of digital collection solutions capable of tapping into the needs of SMEs and guaranteeing them tangible advantages in terms of efficiency, speed, reliability, increased business, as well as compliance with the latest regulatory requirements.
Additionally, this agreement makes it possible to meet the needs of an ever-growing number of SMEs that favor digital channels to purchase the most suitable products and solutions for their business".
Nexi
Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high‐growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e‐commerce expertise and industry‐ specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best‐in‐class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone.
www.nexi.it www.nexigroup.com
illimity Bank S.p.A.
illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the STAR segment (now Euronext STAR Milan). The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 830 employees and ended the first half of 2022 with assets of around 5.1 billion euro.