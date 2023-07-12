MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Nexi fell as much as 2% on Wednesday after Banco BPM said it would negotiate a payments deal with private equity fund FSI, in a move that would lead it to replace Nexi as a partner.

Nexi currently handles card and shopowner payments for Banco BPM, and had been competing against FSI and Worldline to secure a new long-term agreement.

By 0726 GMT shares in Nexi fell 1.93% at 7.416 euros each, their lowest level in three months. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)