(Alliance News) - European stock markets move cautiously on Thursday, with listings timidly positive as trading floors shine the spotlight on numerous quarterly reports and the Bank of England's decision on interest rates, with traders looking for dovish signals from Threadneedle Street due to the recent slowdown in UK inflation.

The Bank of England is likely to keep the benchmark rate at 5.25 percent, remaining at levels not seen since 2008. However, investors expect greater clarity on when interest rates might be lowered, with expectations currently leaning toward June or, more likely, August.

Attention will focus on closely monitoring the vote, currently seen on 8-1, and the release of new economic projections, with the central bank expected to update its growth projections.

In March, U.K. inflation fell to 3.2 percent, significantly lower than the 10.1 percent recorded in March 2023, although it exceeded the central bank's projections. However, Governor Bailey recently stated that he sees strong evidence that inflation is slowing as a result of tighter financial conditions.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, swings to mark plus 0.1 percent at 34,179.56.

In Europe, Paris's CAC 40 is in fractional green, London's FTSE 100 also rises just above parity, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 marks a green of 0.2 percent.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap advances 0.2 percent to 48,136.28, the Small-Cap is in fractional green at 29,415.43, while Italy Growth advances fractionally to 8,235.71.

On the Mib, strength on Nexi after the accounts, with the stock advancing 6.9% to EUR6.09 per share. The company reported Thursday that it closed the first quarter with revenues up 6.0% to EUR781.6 million from EUR737.6 million reported as of March 31, 2023.

Ebitda was EUR361.7 million, up 8.6 percent from EUR333.1 million in the first three months of 2023. Ebitda margin reached 46 percent, up 112 basis points from the first quarter a year earlier, "partly due to the faster realization of efficiencies and cost synergies in light of the group integration," the note said.

Tenaris, meanwhile, marks a plus 1.7 percent, after two sessions ended among the bearish.

Prysmian -- bullish with 0.8 percent -- reported Thursday that it closed the first quarter with a group net profit of EUR185 million from EUR182 million in the same period a year earlier. Revenues amounted to EUR3.69 billion from EUR3.99 billion in Q1 2023.

Sales in the banking sector, with BPER Banca posting minus 3.9 percent on the heels of the eve's red close of minus 0.6 percent.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, on the other hand, retreats 1.6 percent, on the heels of the previous session's 1.5 percent red.

On the cadet segment, boost on Industrie de Nora, which moves ahead 5.8 percent after Wednesday's 6.5 percent contraction at close.

Strength also on Ariston Holding, which scores a plus 1.9 percent. The company reported Tuesday that it closed the first quarter with revenues of EUR653.2 million, down 14 percent from EUR759.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

Ascopiave, on the other hand, is stepping back 1.1 percent to EUR2.21 on the day when results are expected.

Fincantieri, on the other hand, gives up 4.6 percent, on the heels of the eve's decline that closed with minus 0.3 percent.

On the SmallCap, SIT is moving ahead 6.2 percent to EUR2.39 per share, tacking down after two sessions in a negative balance.

Enervit -- flat at EUR3.25 -- reported Wednesday that it closed the first quarter with consolidated revenues up 13% to EUR22.8 million from EUR20.2 million as of March 31, 2023.

Gas Plus is marking minus 5.2%, subject to profit taking after three bullish sessions.

Itway, meanwhile, is giving up 3.5 percent to EUR1.31, in position for its fourth bearish daily candle.

Among PMIs, IDNTT is giving up 5.4 percent, ceding ground after ten bullish sessions.

Askoll Eva gives up 5.2 percent to EUR0.31 per share, after a 2.8 percent gain on the eve.

Eprcomunication, on the other hand, advances 7.1%, pointing to its fifth bullish session.

Good buying also on Ecosuntek, which moves ahead 4.2% after 0.6% green on eve.

In New York on European night, the Dow rallied 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq gave up 0.2 percent, and the S&P 500 closed just below the parity line.

In Asia, the Nikkei gave up 0.4 percent, the Shanghai Composite marked a plus 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng advanced 1.0 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0741 from USD1.0748 on Wednesday in European equities closing while the pound is worth USD1.2482 from USD1.2495 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD83.76 per barrel from USD83.31 per barrel on Wednesday. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,315.87 an ounce from USD2,317.24 an ounce on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday's economic calendar at 1110 CEST a 12-month Italian BOT auction is expected while at 1200 CEST the Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI index for Italy, Germany, France and Spain is expected.

At 1300 CEST the Bank of England's decision on interest rates is expected. At 1430 CEST will come, from the US, the unemployment claims.

In Piazza Affari, the financial results of several listed companies are expected including Banca Generali, Azimut Holding, Brembo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Enel and Mediobanca.

