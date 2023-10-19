GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA , being held November 1-5, 2023.



“We are pleased that abstracts highlighting recent advances in our AIM injectable program demonstrating the ability to generate broad polyclonal T cell responses from memory and naive populations, as well as the synergistic benefit of a novel IO AIM ACT combination in the oncology setting, have been selected for presentation at SITC 2023,” said Kristi Jones, Chief Executive Officer of NexImmune. “These abstracts showcase the continued advancement of our platform and its therapeutic potential in cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Efficacy of injectable antigen presenting nanoparticles (AIM INJ), in solid tumor models

Abstract Number: 1139

Category: Poster Presentation

Authors: Haiyun Liu, Duong Nguyen, Durgadas Cherukaraveedu, Adam Parks, Bryan Hahn, Daniel Dembrow, Sojung Kim, Jack Ragheb, Aniket Wadajkar, Mathias Oelke

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit Hall A

Title: Enhancement of bispecific T Cell engagers (bispecific TCE) killing potency in AML with NexImmune Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) T cells

Abstract #: 395

Category: Poster Presentation

Authors: Ruipeng Wang, Mathias Oelke, Shweta Jain, Sojung Kim, Jack Ragheb, Adam Parks, Rui Wang, Charles Reed, Brian Alvarez, Jerome Zeldis, Daniel Bednarik

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit Hall A

Title: Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) nanoparticles expand antigen specific CD8 T cells from both naïve and memory T cell populations

Abstract #: 396

Category: Poster Presentation

Authors: Ruipeng Wang, Lauren Suarez, Bryan Hahn, Alison Farrell, Sojung Kim and Mathias Oelke

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Exhibit Hall A

All posters presented at the poster hall will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 38th Annual Meeting.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is developing novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities. NexImmune is focused on developing injectable AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the “Company”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the impact of our workforce reduction; the enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of the Company’s paused clinical trials and the expectations with respect to potential AIM INJ product candidates; the timing, progress and release of preclinical data from our AIM INJ platform programs and other preclinical research programs; the expectation of submitting an IND for NEXI-101 (injectable) in 2024; and the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 28, 2023, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

