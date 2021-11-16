Log in
    NNG   AU0000126468

NEXION GROUP LTD

(NNG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.18 AUD   +2.86%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXION : Proposed issue of securities - NNG

11/16/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NEXION GROUP LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

16/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Options exercisable at $0.30 each and expiring three years

8,593,750

confirmed

from their date of issue

NNG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

625,000

Proposed +issue date

31/1/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

NEXION GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

48628415887

1.3

ASX issuer code

NNG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

31/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

Shares and options to be issued to directors, plus options attaching to placement on 24 November 2021

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

NNG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 625,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.16000

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

use

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For personal

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Options exercisable at $0.30 each and expiring three years from their date of

issue

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

8,593,750

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options issued on the basis of one option for every two shares issued, attaching to a placement of 16,562,500 shares issued on 24 November 2021 plus 625,000 shares to be issued to directors subject to shareholder approval.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

provided for the +securities

0.028272

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

only

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.3000

31/1/2025

use

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

NNG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

8593750

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

personal

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

31/1/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

For

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 31/1/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 2,18 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net income 2021 -4,14 M -3,02 M -3,02 M
Net cash 2021 2,90 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,0 M 14,8 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 8,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart NEXION GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
NEXION Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXION GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Glass Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Evelyn Hogg Chief Financial Officer
Peter Alister Charles Christie Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Poyner Chief Technical Officer
Kevin Read Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXION GROUP LTD0.00%15
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.10%2 523 207
SEA LIMITED72.33%189 400
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC85.57%109 692
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE67.02%83 362
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.82%78 356