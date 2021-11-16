NEXION : Proposed issue of securities - NNG

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Options exercisable at $0.30 each and expiring three years
8,593,750
confirmed
from their date of issue
NNG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
625,000
Proposed +issue date
31/1/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NEXION GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
48628415887
1.3
ASX issuer code
NNG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
16/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
31/1/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
No
Comments
Shares and options to be issued to directors, plus options attaching to placement on 24 November 2021
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
For
ASX +security code and description
NNG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 625,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.16000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Options exercisable at $0.30 each and expiring three years from their date of
issue
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
8,593,750
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Options issued on the basis of one option for every two shares issued, attaching to a placement of 16,562,500 shares issued on 24 November 2021 plus 625,000 shares to be issued to directors subject to shareholder approval.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
provided for the +securities
0.028272
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.3000
31/1/2025
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
NNG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
8593750
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
31/1/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
For
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 31/1/2022
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
NEXION Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:04 UTC.