    NXI   FR0010112524

NEXITY

(NXI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:17:02 2023-01-13 am EST
27.82 EUR   +0.22%
09:50aNexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E880114
PU
01/12Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E879920
PU
01/06Nexity : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - December 2022
GL
Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E880114

01/13/2023 | 09:50am EST
Nexity SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 14:49:07 UTC.


All news about NEXITY
09:50aNexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E880114
PU
01/12Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E879920
PU
01/06Nexity : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - December 2022
GL
01/06Nexity : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - December 2022
AQ
01/04Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E878401
PU
2022Nexity transforms its governance
GL
2022Nexity transforms its governance
AQ
2022Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2022E875568
PU
2022Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2022E874659
PU
2022Nexity : Investor presentation - Exane CEO Midcap conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 606 M 4 982 M 4 982 M
Net income 2022 184 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 1 441 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 8,65%
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 298
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart NEXITY
Duration : Period :
Nexity Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 27,76 €
Average target price 30,50 €
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Véronique Bédague-Hamilius Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-Henry Pouchelon Chief Operating Officer
Luce Gendry Vice Chairman
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Director
Agnès Nahum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXITY6.52%1 667
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.69%40 300
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.25%35 340
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.85%30 274
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.09%28 254
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%23 054