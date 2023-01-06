Advanced search
    NXI   FR0010112524

NEXITY

(NXI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
27.92 EUR   +1.68%
11:47aNexity : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - December 2022
11:45aNexity : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - December 2022
01/04Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E878401
Nexity: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - December 2022

01/06/2023 | 11:47am EST
PRESS RELEASE RELATING TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
 
Paris, 6 January 2023, 5.45 pm CEST

 

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

 

Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2022:

  • 122,836 Nexity shares,
  • €3,200,910.

 

In the second half of 2022, a total of:

  • 378,786 shares were purchased for €7,375,766 (1,682 transactions).
  • 337,561 shares were sold for €7,734,040 (2,476 transactions).

 

As a reminder:

  1. On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 129,861 Nexity shares
    • €2,880,443
  2. In the first half 2022, a total of:
    • 283,388 shares were purchased for €9,407,915 (1,860 transactions)
    • 238,111 shares were sold for €7,887,227 (2,185 transactions)
  3. On 1 July 2021, implementation date of the AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 96,267 Nexity shares
    • €3,855,967
  4. On 6 January 2021, starting date of interventions, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 116,892 Nexity shares
    • €2,887,803

 

 

 

 

 

Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

Attachment


