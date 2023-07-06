Real-time Euronext Paris -
11:35:29 2023-07-06 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
18.04
EUR
-2.80%
-1.74%
-30.78%
Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT Paris, France, 6 July 2023, 17h45 CEST
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2023
Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2023:
186,202 Nexity shares, €1,910,596.
In the first half of 2023, a total of:
331,240 shares were purchased for €7,888,945 (1,795 transactions). 266,124 shares were sold for €6,522,470 (1,990 transactions).
As a reminder:
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the start of the interventions at 31 December 2022 122,836 Nexity shares €3,200,910 In the second half of 2022, a total of: 328,786 shares were purchased for €7,375,766 (1,682 transactions). 337.561 shares were sold for €7,734,040 (2,476 transactions). On 1 July 2021, implementation date of the AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 96,267 Nexity shares €3,855,967 On 6 January 2021, starting date of interventions, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 116,892 Nexity shares €2,887,803
Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext
Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP
ISIN Code: FR0010112524
20230706_PR liquidity contract
A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows:
- new home sales (72%). The group is also involved in subdividing building lots, and offers supply of real estate and franchise management services: residential and office property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.;
- sales of commercial real estate properties (8.1%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses, and hotels;
- other (19.9%): primarily activities related to urban renewal (Villes & Projets) and to asset investment and management.
France accounts for 95.5% of net sales.
Average target price
28.52EUR
Spread / Average Target
+53.65% Consensus