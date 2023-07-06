Today at 11:46 am

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT Paris, France, 6 July 2023, 17h45 CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2023

Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2023:

186,202 Nexity shares,

€1,910,596.

In the first half of 2023, a total of:

331,240 shares were purchased for €7,888,945 (1,795 transactions).

266,124 shares were sold for €6,522,470 (1,990 transactions).

As a reminder:

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the start of the interventions at 31 December 2022 122,836 Nexity shares

€3,200,910

In the second half of 2022, a total of: 328,786 shares were purchased for €7,375,766 (1,682 transactions).

337.561 shares were sold for €7,734,040 (2,476 transactions).

On 1 July 2021, implementation date of the AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 96,267 Nexity shares

€3,855,967

On 6 January 2021, starting date of interventions, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 116,892 Nexity shares

€2,887,803

Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

