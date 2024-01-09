HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2023:
231,888 Nexity shares,
€1,207,667.
In the second half of 2023, a total of:
354,152 shares were purchased for €5,233,354 (1,622 transactions).
307,976 shares were sold for €4,502,820 (1,857 transactions).
As a reminder:
On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
186,202 Nexity shares
€1,910,596
In the first half of 2023, a total of:
331,240 shares were purchased for €7,888,945 (1,795 transactions).
266.124 shares were sold for €6,522,470 (1,990 transactions).
On 1 July 2021, implementation date of the AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
96,267 Nexity shares
€3,855,967
On 6 January 2021, starting date of interventions, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
116,892 Nexity shares
€2,887,803
Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP ISIN Code: FR0010112524
A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows:
- new home sales (72%). The group is also involved in subdividing building lots, and offers supply of real estate and franchise management services: residential and office property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.;
- sales of commercial real estate properties (8.1%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses, and hotels;
- other (19.9%): primarily activities related to urban renewal (Villes & Projets) and to asset investment and management.
France accounts for 95.5% of net sales.