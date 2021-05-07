Nexity: INFORMATION RELATING TO THE NEXITY COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE NEXITY COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

On the occasion of the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of Nexity proposes the appointment of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa as a director to replace Mr. Jean-Pierre Denis (resolution n°9).

If this resolution is adopted, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has indicated that it will propose nominate Mr Bertrand Blanpain as its permanent representative on the Nexity Board of Directors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. Mr Bertrand Blanpain is Managing Director of Credit Mutuel Arkéa in charge of the Enterprise and Institutional division.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.

Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.

Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-one low-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

