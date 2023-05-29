Advanced search
    NXI   FR0010112524

NEXITY

(NXI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:10:20 2023-05-29 am EDT
21.48 EUR   +0.28%
06:02aNexity : No blue sky in 2023-24?
Alphavalue
05/26Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E912047
PU
05/24NEXITY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Nexity : No blue sky in 2023-24?

05/29/2023 | 06:02am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
06:02aNexity : No blue sky in 2023-24?
Alphavalue
05/26Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E912047
PU
05/24NEXITY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17Nexity - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 16 MAY 2023
AQ
05/16Nexity : Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 16 May 2023
PU
05/05Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E898639
PU
05/02Nexity : Document AMF CP. 2023E897740
PU
04/27Nexity : Forward warning about 2026 targets
Alphavalue
04/26Nexity : Q1 2023 webcast presentation
PU
04/26Transcript : Nexity SA, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on NEXITY
Financials
Sales 2023 4 518 M 4 835 M 4 835 M
Net income 2023 155 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2023 1 499 M 1 605 M 1 605 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,76x
Yield 2023 11,7%
Capitalization 1 189 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 648
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart NEXITY
Nexity Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEXITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,42 €
Average target price 29,18 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Véronique Bédague-Hamilius Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gwénaël Malard Head-Operations & Transformation
Luce Gendry Vice Chairman
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Director
Agnès Nahum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXITY-17.81%1 273
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.68%37 655
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.10%27 626
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-18.74%23 387
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.42%22 193
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.30%19 730
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
