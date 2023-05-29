|
Nexity : No blue sky in 2023-24?
|Analyst Recommendations on NEXITY
|Sales 2023
4 518 M
4 835 M
4 835 M
|Net income 2023
155 M
166 M
166 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 499 M
1 605 M
1 605 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,76x
|Yield 2023
|11,7%
|Capitalization
1 189 M
1 273 M
1 273 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,60x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 648
|Free-Float
|71,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NEXITY
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|21,42 €
|Average target price
|29,18 €
|Spread / Average Target
|36,2%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|NEXITY
|-17.81%
|1 273