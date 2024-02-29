NEXITY : Oddo BHF reduces its target price for the share
February 29, 2024 at 04:20 am EST
Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Nexity shares, with a price target reduced from €17.1 to €15.
Last night, the group published results that were broadly in line with expectations, with sales down 9% to €4,273m (the group was targeting €4.3bn) and RO of €246m (guidance €250m), showing a 210bp drop in profitability to 5.7%.
This decline is mainly due to a lower contribution from residential property.
For 2024, the Group does not give precise targets, but confirms that ROCE will be positive, marking a low point.
In the final analysis, the Group is demonstrating relative resilience in its reservations, and the prospect of stabilization in the various economic parameters of operations (construction costs; interest rate trends) suggests that 2024 could be a stable year (new housing reservations)", believes the analyst.
On the other hand, given the deterioration in profitability in 2024, FCF generation will remain very low, so that the current year will remain a transitional one", he concludes.
