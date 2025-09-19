Oddo BHF has upgraded Nexity shares from 'neutral' to 'outperform' with a target price increased from €11 to €14.8, emphasizing that the share price is almost at its lowest level, which, in its opinion, represents a medium-term opportunity.



The decline in reservations within the sector is not new (-40% in two years) and Nexity has adapted to this new environment (cost savings, adaptation of its commercial offering, debt reduction), the broker points out.



In its opinion, the impact of interest rate changes should be put into perspective due to the weight of the PTZ (interest-free loan), and 2026 should benefit from an improvement in building permits after the municipal elections and potentially from the adoption of private landlord status.