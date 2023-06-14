Nexity : PR_Nexity and TopHat accelerate off-site modular construction in France

NEXITY AND TOPHAT ACCELERATE OFF-SITE MODULAR CONSTRUCTION IN FRANCE
Paris, 14th June 2023, 17h45 CET
Nexity, a global real estate operator, and Top Hat, a leader in off-site modular construction, announce the signing of a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of off-site construction in France, including off-site industrialized modular programs and a partnership to develop production in France.
TopHat will contribute its expertise and references in modular construction, while Nexity will provide its experience in French off-site construction and development programs designed for off- site construction within France.
This initiative is in line with Nexity's Imagine 2026 strategy of offering quality, affordable, and low- carbon housing. Building upon its experience as a leader in low-carbon construction in France, Nexity aims to have 10% of its housing production completed in factories by 2028.
By partnering with a leader in modular construction, Nexity aims to accelerate housing delivery times, offer the highest environmental standards to its customers, and develop affordable and energy-efficient products.
"Low carbon and industrialization are two key drivers of our Imagine 2026 strategy, enabling us to better meet our customers' expectations, affirm our low-carbon leadership, and control construction costs. Our partnership with a leading industrial player in Europe, combined with our experience in low-carbonoff-site construction, allows us to confidently envision the acceleration of this new industrial sector in France and actively contribute to the ecological transition," said V. BEDAGUE.
"Nexity has delivered over 2,000 off-site prefabricated timber frame homes and possesses real expertise. We are delighted to collaborate with a committed expert in construction industrialization to develop high- quality, innovative, and efficient homes that significantly improve our delivery times and costs. This is the beginning of an exciting adventure," added B. MAINGUY.
"TopHat is delighted to partner with Nexity, France's leading residential developer, as we rollout our technology beyond the UK. Nexity's tremendous local market experience, combined with TopHat's best in class platform, will contribute high quality, environmentally friendly, affordable homes to the French market," said J ROSENHAUS.
NEXITY, LIVING TOGETHER
With 8,500 employees and a revenue of 4.7 billion euros in 2022, Nexity is the leading global real estate operator, operating nationwide and engaging in all aspects of property development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator allows us to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, institutions, and local authorities. Our purpose, "living together," reflects our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods, and cities that foster and build connections. Nexity is notably the number one developer for the fourth consecutive year in the Association for the Development of Low-Carbon Buildings (BBCA), a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) on gender equality, certified as a Great Place to Work® in September 2022, and ranked among the Best Workplaces 2023.
Nexity is listed on SRD, the Euronext A compartment, and the SBF 120 index.
TOPHAT
TopHat is the leading modular homebuilder in the UK. It uses its proprietary technology platform, advanced robotics and innovative patented facade to create endless design possibilities without the high cost and loss of efficiency that are often associated with bespoke designs.
TopHat can produce over two beautiful, green new homes per day from its existing facility in Derbyshire. A second state of the art 650,000 sq ft facility currently being built in Northamptonshire. The combined output of the two factories will be almost 5,000 homes per year.
