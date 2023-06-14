Nexity : PR_Nexity and TopHat accelerate off-site modular construction in France

NEXITY AND TOPHAT ACCELERATE OFF-SITE MODULAR CONSTRUCTION IN FRANCE

Paris, 14th June 2023, 17h45 CET

Nexity, a global real estate operator, and Top Hat, a leader in off-site modular construction, announce the signing of a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of off-site construction in France, including off-site industrialized modular programs and a partnership to develop production in France.

TopHat will contribute its expertise and references in modular construction, while Nexity will provide its experience in French off-site construction and development programs designed for off- site construction within France.

This initiative is in line with Nexity's Imagine 2026 strategy of offering quality, affordable, and low- carbon housing. Building upon its experience as a leader in low-carbon construction in France, Nexity aims to have 10% of its housing production completed in factories by 2028.

By partnering with a leader in modular construction, Nexity aims to accelerate housing delivery times, offer the highest environmental standards to its customers, and develop affordable and energy-efficient products.

"Low carbon and industrialization are two key drivers of our Imagine 2026 strategy, enabling us to better meet our customers' expectations, affirm our low-carbon leadership, and control construction costs. Our partnership with a leading industrial player in Europe, combined with our experience in low-carbonoff-site construction, allows us to confidently envision the acceleration of this new industrial sector in France and actively contribute to the ecological transition," said V. BEDAGUE.

"Nexity has delivered over 2,000 off-site prefabricated timber frame homes and possesses real expertise. We are delighted to collaborate with a committed expert in construction industrialization to develop high- quality, innovative, and efficient homes that significantly improve our delivery times and costs. This is the beginning of an exciting adventure," added B. MAINGUY.

"TopHat is delighted to partner with Nexity, France's leading residential developer, as we rollout our technology beyond the UK. Nexity's tremendous local market experience, combined with TopHat's best in class platform, will contribute high quality, environmentally friendly, affordable homes to the French market," said J ROSENHAUS.

