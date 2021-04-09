Log in
Nexity: The French 2020 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report is available

04/09/2021 | 11:45am EDT
THE FRENCH 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IS AVAILABLE

 
 
Paris, Friday 9 April 2021, 5.45 pm CEST
 

Nexity’s Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2020 (in French) was filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.21-0283.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

  • The 2020 annual financial report;
  • The statement of non-financial performance;
  • The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance; and
  • The disclosures relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees.

The French version of this document can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group/finance/publications/reports) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.
Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.
Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-one low-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.
Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS
Thierry Cherel – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 15 80 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
  

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2020 4 741 M 5 635 M 5 635 M
Net income 2020 93,7 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2020 1 725 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 4,18%
Capitalization 2 438 M 2 902 M 2 898 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 416
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart NEXITY
Duration : Period :
NEXITY Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,17 €
Last Close Price 44,40 €
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alain Dinin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Lalechère Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Augier Director-Digital & Information System
Luce Gendry Vice Chairman
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXITY25.21%2 902
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.10%43 995
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.67%39 853
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.16%33 781
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.03%28 000
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.72%27 957
