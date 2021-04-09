Nexity: The French 2020 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report is available

THE FRENCH 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IS AVAILABLE



Paris, Friday 9 April 2021, 5.45 pm CEST

Nexity’s Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2020 (in French) was filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.21-0283.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

The 2020 annual financial report;

The statement of non-financial performance;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance; and

The disclosures relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees.

The French version of this document can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group/finance/publications/reports) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.

Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.

Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-one low-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS

Thierry Cherel – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 15 80 – investorrelations@nexity.fr



