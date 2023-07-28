  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:51:02 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Nexity 5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.59 EUR -2.44% -13.87% -40.18%
04:28pm NEXITY : Unfavourable residential markets again in 2024? Alphavalue
Jul. 27 NEXITY : (Expected) warning about 2023 targets Alphavalue

NEXITY : Unfavourable residential markets again in 2024?

Today at 10:28 am

Company Profile

A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows: - new home sales (72%). The group is also involved in subdividing building lots, and offers supply of real estate and franchise management services: residential and office property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.; - sales of commercial real estate properties (8.1%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses, and hotels; - other (19.9%): primarily activities related to urban renewal (Villes & Projets) and to asset investment and management. France accounts for 95.5% of net sales.
Sector
Real Estate Development & Operations
Calendar
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Nexity

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
15.98EUR
Average target price
23.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.33%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Real Estate Development & Operations

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NEXITY
Chart Analysis Nexity
-40.29% 977 M $
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Sunac China Holdings Limited
-69.87% 978 M $
HO BEE LAND LIMITED
Chart Analysis Ho Bee Land Limited
-18.11% 979 M $
DIÖS FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Diös Fastigheter AB (publ)
-4.57% 979 M $
BEIJING NORTH STAR COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Beijing North Star Company Limited
-2.22% 985 M $
S IMMO AG
Chart Analysis S IMMO AG
-1.12% 967 M $
MIRAMAR HOTEL AND INVESTMENT COMPANY, LIMITED
Chart Analysis Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited
-8.37% 988 M $
FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND)
Chart Analysis Frasers Property (Thailand)
-3.92% 990 M $
ZUG ESTATES HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Zug Estates Holding AG
-8.19% 963 M $
LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited
+20.93% 993 M $
Other Real Estate Development & Operations
