|Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:51:02 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.59 EUR
|-2.44%
|-13.87%
|-40.18%
|04:28pm
|NEXITY : Unfavourable residential markets again in 2024?
|Jul. 27
|NEXITY : (Expected) warning about 2023 targets
Today at 10:28 am
A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows: - new home sales (72%). The group is also involved in subdividing building lots, and offers supply of real estate and franchise management services: residential and office property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.; - sales of commercial real estate properties (8.1%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses, and hotels; - other (19.9%): primarily activities related to urban renewal (Villes & Projets) and to asset investment and management. France accounts for 95.5% of net sales.
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
15.98EUR
Average target price
23.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.33%
Sector Other Real Estate Development & Operations
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-40.29%
|977 M $
|-69.87%
|978 M $
|-18.11%
|979 M $
|-4.57%
|979 M $
|-2.22%
|985 M $
|-1.12%
|967 M $
|-8.37%
|988 M $
|-3.92%
|990 M $
|-8.19%
|963 M $
|+20.93%
|993 M $