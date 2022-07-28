Nexity : Webcast presentation - 2022 Half-Year Results

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders, nor their advisors or representatives, nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
All financial figures are presented according to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated.
H1 2022 Business activity and revenue
2
Highlights
3
TOUGHER NEW HOME MARKET CONDITIONS IN Q2 2022
GDP ESTIMATE FRANCE
INFLATION ESTIMATE FRANCE
2022
2023
2022
2023
Mar-22
5.2%
Mar-22
4.2%
Jun-22
Jun-22
4.5%
2.4%
2.1%
2.3%
Source: OECD
1.4%
Source: OECD
1.4%
1
1
MORTGAGES RATES
2
PRODUCTION OF
1,6%
INDIVIDUALS
MORTGAGE RATES
1,5%
1.52%
125
120
Dec-17
1.38%
-14%
1,4%
115
1,3%
110
1.18%
105
1,2%
100
1,1%
1.10%
95
Mar-20
Jul-20Sept.-20Nov.-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21
Jan-22Mar-22May-22
1.13%
Jan-20
May-20
Sept.-21
Nov.-21
1.03%
1,0%
Dec-20
Jan-22
Oct-21
Source: Observatoire Crédit Logement - May 2022
Source: Observatoire crédit logement - May 2022
HOUSEHOLDS CONFIDENCE
110
103
105
100
95
90
85
82
80
Jul-21
Apr-22
Juin-22
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-21
Source: INSEE
NEW HOME RESERVATIONS
-20%
in Q1 2022
Source: FPI - 25 May 2022
4
KEY FIGURES - BUSINESS ACTIVITY
COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES POSTPONED FOR RESIDENTI AL REAL ESTATE
H1 2022 BUSINESS ACTIVITY
New homes reservations
7,639 units, i.e. €1.8 bn
France
-9% in volume
Limited decline
-5% in value
Relative outperformance
Commercial real estate:
€92m
Still at low point
Order intake
Services:
€421m revenue
Very strong growth
+9% par rapport au S1 2021
PIPELINE AT 30 JUNE 2022
PIPELINE: €20.3bn
> 5 years of activity
BUSINESS POTENTIAL
~ 4 years of activity
Total volume of future real estate projects :
current and future supply for sale, i.e.
€14bn
marketed, unmarketed units on acquired
land plots and supply not yet launched on
land plots under promise
+
BACKLOG
~ 2 years
€6bn
Future revenues already secured for
development activities (new home
reservations not yet taken up and part
of the revenue that remains to be
generated from notarial deeds already
signed)
5
