  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nexity
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXI   FR0010112524

NEXITY

(NXI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:19 2022-07-28 am EDT
24.18 EUR   -8.62%
05:08aNEXITY : Webcast presentation - 2022 Half-Year Results
PU
07/27NEXITY 2022 HALF-YEAR RESULTS : Resilient first half results
GL
07/27NEXITY 2022 HALF-YEAR RESULTS : Resilient first half results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexity : Webcast presentation - 2022 Half-Year Results

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
2022 Half-Year Results

27 July 2022

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor its shareholders, nor their advisors or representatives, nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction.

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.22-0248 on 6 April 2022 could have an impact on the Group's operations and the Company's ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information;

No assurance is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document.

All financial figures are presented according to IFRS with joint ventures proportionately consolidated.

H1 2022 Business activity and revenue

2

Highlights

3

TOUGHER NEW HOME MARKET CONDITIONS IN Q2 2022

GDP ESTIMATE FRANCE

INFLATION ESTIMATE FRANCE

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mar-22

5.2%

Mar-22

4.2%

Jun-22

Jun-22

4.5%

2.4%

2.1%

2.3%

Source: OECD

1.4%

Source: OECD

1.4%

1

1

MORTGAGES RATES

2

PRODUCTION OF

1,6%

INDIVIDUALS

MORTGAGE RATES

1,5%

1.52%

125

120

Dec-17

1.38%

-14%

1,4%

115

1,3%

110

1.18%

105

1,2%

100

1,1%

1.10%

95

Mar-20

Jul-20Sept.-20Nov.-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21

Jan-22Mar-22May-22

1.13%

Jan-20

May-20

Sept.-21

Nov.-21

1.03%

1,0%

Dec-20

Jan-22

Oct-21

Source: Observatoire Crédit Logement - May 2022

Source: Observatoire crédit logement - May 2022

HOUSEHOLDS CONFIDENCE

110

103

105

100

95

90

85

82

80

Jul-21

Apr-22

Juin-22

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Source: INSEE

NEW HOME RESERVATIONS

-20%

in Q1 2022

Source: FPI - 25 May 2022

4

KEY FIGURES - BUSINESS ACTIVITY

COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES POSTPONED FOR RESIDENTI AL REAL ESTATE

H1 2022 BUSINESS ACTIVITY

New homes reservations

7,639 units, i.e. €1.8 bn

France

-9% in volume

Limited decline

-5% in value

Relative outperformance

Commercial real estate:

€92m

Still at low point

Order intake

Services:

€421m revenue

Very strong growth

+9% par rapport au S1 2021

PIPELINE AT 30 JUNE 2022

PIPELINE: €20.3bn

> 5 years of activity

BUSINESS POTENTIAL

~ 4 years of activity

Total volume of future real estate projects :

current and future supply for sale, i.e.

€14bn

marketed, unmarketed units on acquired

land plots and supply not yet launched on

land plots under promise

+

BACKLOG

~ 2 years

€6bn

Future revenues already secured for

development activities (new home

reservations not yet taken up and part

of the revenue that remains to be

generated from notarial deeds already

signed)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexity SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
